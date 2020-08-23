Khulna villages flooded as tidal surge damages embankments





Locals said floodwater poured into the cyclone Amphan-hit villages in Koyra and Paikgachha upazilas, causing breaches to embankments and thus worsening the sufferings of people.

The water levels in the Shibsa, Kapotakkho and Koyra rivers in Khulna saw a rise following strong tidal surge, inundating fresh areas.

In Koyra upazila, four villages - No-2 Koyra, No-3 Koyra, Gobra and Bedkashi villages -- have been inundated due to breaches in an embankment at five points on Friday, said Shafiqul Islam, chairman of Koyra upazila parishad.

On Wednesday, Kazipara, Putihari, Harinkhola, Kashirhat Khola and Ghatakhali of Koyra upazila were flooded, affecting 10,000 people. Villagers have been trying to protect the embankment since Thursday.

Koira Upazila Nirbahi Officer Animesh Biswas said water has entered the villages due to the pressure of the tidal water.

He said necessary repair works will be possible in all these places only when the floodwater recedes. Besides, sandbags are being provided to volunteers for dumping those to save the embankment, Animesh he said.

In Paikgachha, breaches have developed on the dam of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) in four unions due to the tidal surge inundating ponds, croplands and houses. —UNB

Although the dam was temporarily repaired at the initiative of local representatives and BWDB, more than 500 families of the Betbunia housing project and Guchchagram in Sonadana union are passing days in great miseries.

Wapda dam in Tengramari and Bhanga Haria of the same union collapsed on Wednesday, flooding 5,000 bighas of shrimp farms and causing severe damages to crops.

Besides, Hariya dam had collapsed on Wednesday due to the pressure of water from the Shibsa River in Paikgachha upazila. Local chairman SM Enamul Haque along with more than 400 people voluntarily repaired the dam.

Besides, hundreds of acres of shrimp farms were washed away on Wednesday at Kachubunia and Lata Kathamari in Gadaipur.

Soladana UP chairman SM Enamul Haque said local people repaired the damaged portion of embankment at Bhangahari in Soladana of Paikgachha through relentless working.

Paikgachha Upazila Nirbahi Officer ABM Khalid Hossain Siddiqui said emergency measures will be taken to construct sustainable dams here quickly.









Md Fariduddin, deputy assistant director at the BWDB said even though the dam has been repaired four times by the government and locals, Paikgachha area is being hit hard repeatedly tidal surge.

Meanwhile, an amount of Tk 3 lakh has been allocated for repairing the dam, he said.



KHULNA, Aug 22: Low-lying areas in Koyra and Paikgachha upazilas of Khulna district have been flooded by tidal surge, leaving thousands of people marooned.Locals said floodwater poured into the cyclone Amphan-hit villages in Koyra and Paikgachha upazilas, causing breaches to embankments and thus worsening the sufferings of people.The water levels in the Shibsa, Kapotakkho and Koyra rivers in Khulna saw a rise following strong tidal surge, inundating fresh areas.In Koyra upazila, four villages - No-2 Koyra, No-3 Koyra, Gobra and Bedkashi villages -- have been inundated due to breaches in an embankment at five points on Friday, said Shafiqul Islam, chairman of Koyra upazila parishad.On Wednesday, Kazipara, Putihari, Harinkhola, Kashirhat Khola and Ghatakhali of Koyra upazila were flooded, affecting 10,000 people. Villagers have been trying to protect the embankment since Thursday.Koira Upazila Nirbahi Officer Animesh Biswas said water has entered the villages due to the pressure of the tidal water.He said necessary repair works will be possible in all these places only when the floodwater recedes. Besides, sandbags are being provided to volunteers for dumping those to save the embankment, Animesh he said.In Paikgachha, breaches have developed on the dam of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) in four unions due to the tidal surge inundating ponds, croplands and houses. —UNBAlthough the dam was temporarily repaired at the initiative of local representatives and BWDB, more than 500 families of the Betbunia housing project and Guchchagram in Sonadana union are passing days in great miseries.Wapda dam in Tengramari and Bhanga Haria of the same union collapsed on Wednesday, flooding 5,000 bighas of shrimp farms and causing severe damages to crops.Besides, Hariya dam had collapsed on Wednesday due to the pressure of water from the Shibsa River in Paikgachha upazila. Local chairman SM Enamul Haque along with more than 400 people voluntarily repaired the dam.Besides, hundreds of acres of shrimp farms were washed away on Wednesday at Kachubunia and Lata Kathamari in Gadaipur.Soladana UP chairman SM Enamul Haque said local people repaired the damaged portion of embankment at Bhangahari in Soladana of Paikgachha through relentless working.Paikgachha Upazila Nirbahi Officer ABM Khalid Hossain Siddiqui said emergency measures will be taken to construct sustainable dams here quickly.Md Fariduddin, deputy assistant director at the BWDB said even though the dam has been repaired four times by the government and locals, Paikgachha area is being hit hard repeatedly tidal surge.Meanwhile, an amount of Tk 3 lakh has been allocated for repairing the dam, he said.