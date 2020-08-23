Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 August, 2020, 11:46 AM
latest Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive      
Home City News

Epoch-making change in Rajshahi city's road network in the offing

Published : Sunday, 23 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

RAJSHAHI, Aug 22: An epoch-making change in development of Rajshahi city's road network is likely to happen within the next couple of months as the city corporation has been elevating its four major roads into four lanes simultaneously.
Besides, some more road development projects are being implemented at present with direct surveillance by Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton who is determined to ensure both speed and quality of the infrastructural development works, officials said.
Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has been implementing five road development projects involving around Taka 702.82 crore aiming at ensuring a comfortable road communication network in the city.
Population density has gradually been increasing in the metropolis with the influx of huge city-bound people and multiplication of high rise buildings.  Taking the issues into special consideration, the city corporation has taken steps to reshuffle the city's road system.
"We've adopted time-fitting measures of widening all the narrow roads besides transforming the existing curved roads into longitudinal with decorative looks in phases," Mayor Liton said, adding that public sufferings due to the road related problems will be mitigated.
He said the projects are being implemented to attain the cherished goal of developing a sustainable citizen-friendly living atmosphere after installing the scopes of quality physical infrastructural facilities of roads. A four-lane east-west connecting road from the Rajshahi-Naogaon highway to Mohanpur Rajshahi-Natore highway is being constructed with the main thrust of building a strong and effective communication system.
Construction of a two-lane 327.5-meter flyover with ram on the railway track is one of the major components of the 6.793-killometer road construction project which is being implemented at a cost of around Taka 182.68 crore.
Completion of the project works by this year end, the road will create scopes of improving socio-economic condition of the public in general side by side with reducing urban poverty, installing an easy communication system between the Rajshahi city and national and regional connectivity.
Another existing road from Kalpana Cinema Hall crossing to Talaimary crossing is being elevated to four-lane with 2.20-meter wide footpath on both sides at a cost of around Taka 127.5 crore.




Two other roads, one from Upashahar crossing to Sonadighi crossing and other from Malopara crossing to Sagarpara crossing, are being widened. Main objective of Taka 108.27-crore project is to smooth movement of city dwellers.
The existing Bilsimla-Kasiadanga road is being elevated to a four-lane with separate 7.8-feet wide bicycle-lane and 10-feet wide footpath on both sides of the road along with a four-foot wide road divider at a cost of Taka 26.75 crore.
Besides, footpath constructions with decoration, widening and development works of the city's important road from Sonadighi crossing to Sadar Hospital crossing were started under Taka 49.87-crore project of carpeting works of the affected roads. Apart from this, the city corporation has installed 16 high mast poles with lighting system at 15 important street crossings at a cost of around Taka 7.5 crore aimed at ensuring security and unhindered movement in nighttime of the city dwellers.
Chief Engineer Khandaker Khairul Bashar said the high altitude flood lights were installed in the city areas to make the city more bright and attractive at night.    -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Epoch-making change in Rajshahi city's road network in the offing
Selima Khatun’s death anniv observed
Police arrest 28 for selling, taking drugs in city
Khulna journo Panna passes away
Covid-19 infected cases jump to 16,388 in Ctg
121 more test positive for C-19 in Sylhet
‘Aminbazar waste-to-energy plant to be a gamechanger’
Over 3.98 lakh fishermen families to get special VGF


Latest News
US House approves $25 bn for postal service amid voting dispute
Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive
Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings
World COVID-19 deaths top 800,000 as nations ramp up measures
TikTok launches legal action against Trump over ban
Mbappe ready to make history with PSG
'Unofficial' world's oldest man dies in South Africa
California governor calls wildfires ‘deadly moment,’ urges residents to flee
50 Satkhira villages flooded as water of rivers increases
Khaleda Zia too responsible for Aug 21 grenade attack: Hasan
Most Read News
Academic pressure under the ‘new normal’
Bus, private car collision leaves six dead in Mymensingh
Stay active while on vacation
COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 46 more deaths
Sculptor Mrinal Haque no more
Hasina's wish to visit father's house a memory now
Faridpur BCL leader held for money laundering
Coronavirus pandemic could be over in 2 yrs: WHO
Increase of per capita income and income inequality in Bangladesh
‘Drug dealer’ held with Yaba tablets in Mymensingh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft