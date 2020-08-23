

Selima Khatun’s death anniv observed

Popularly known as 'Mina Apa', Begum Selima was a commissioner of Jessore Municipality and the editor of weekly 'Banhi', says a press release.

She was also the publisher of weekly 'Matribhumi' which was published in 1970 based on the Great War of Independence.

She was the vice-president of Jessore Press Club and chairman of Jessore branch of Jatiya Mohila Sangstha.

Mother of Sayed Rana Moostofee, editor-publisher of the National Business Magazine Arthokotha, Khwaja Selima also served Connecticut University, USA as a visiting professor and Kuada Girls High School as the head teacher.















