Sunday, 23 August, 2020, 11:46 AM
Home City News

Police arrest 28 for selling, taking drugs in city

Published : Sunday, 23 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

Detective police arrested 28 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during anti-narcotics drives in capital in the last 24 hours till 6am on Saturday.
The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in association with local police stations carried out the drives starting at 6am on Friday.
A total of 173 pieces of yaba tables, 158 grams hemp, nine ampoules of sedative injections, 48 grams heroin, 80 bottles of foreign wine and 192 cans bear were recovered from the arrestees' possession.
A number of 24 cases were filed with different police stations under the narcotics control act in theses regard.    -BSS


