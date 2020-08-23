

Khulna journo Panna passes away









KHULNA, Aug 22: Veteran journalist Wadudur Rahman Panna died at a private clinic in Khulna Saturday evening. He was 75.Panna passed away around 5:30 pm while undergoing treatment at the clinic with different health complications. He was former president and general secretary of Khulna Press Club. Besides, he was the senior vice-president of undivided BFUJ in Khulna.In his long career, Panna was editor of Daily Janmabhumi and Khulna correspondent of Daily Banglar Bani. -UNB