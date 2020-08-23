Covid-19 infected cases jump to 16,388 in Ctg





Among the newly detected patients, 61 are from Chattogram city and 22 in different upazilas of the district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said on Saturday.

He said the persons, who came in contact with Covid-19 patients, were identified and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.

Among the total 16388 coronavirus infected persons of them 11670 are the residents of the port city and the rest 4718 are residents of different upazilas of the district.

The total number of recovered patients from coronavirus rose to 3902 with the healing of 47 more people in the last 24 hours among 16388 infected persons in the district till 2:00pm on Saturday.

"The percentage of recovery rate stands at 23.81 percent in the district," Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, added.









Four more patients died in Chattogram district in last 24 hours.

A total of 4903 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals in the port city as 3902 have recovered and 262 died while the rest 7321 are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes in the city and district, he added. -BSS



CHATTOGRAM, Aug 22: The total number of Covid-19 infected patients now jumped to 16,388 only in Chattogram district as 83 people were infected today at the five laboratories after testing 668 samples in the district.Among the newly detected patients, 61 are from Chattogram city and 22 in different upazilas of the district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said on Saturday.He said the persons, who came in contact with Covid-19 patients, were identified and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.Among the total 16388 coronavirus infected persons of them 11670 are the residents of the port city and the rest 4718 are residents of different upazilas of the district.The total number of recovered patients from coronavirus rose to 3902 with the healing of 47 more people in the last 24 hours among 16388 infected persons in the district till 2:00pm on Saturday."The percentage of recovery rate stands at 23.81 percent in the district," Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, added.Four more patients died in Chattogram district in last 24 hours.A total of 4903 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals in the port city as 3902 have recovered and 262 died while the rest 7321 are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes in the city and district, he added. -BSS