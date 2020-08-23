Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 August, 2020, 11:46 AM
latest Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive      
Home City News

Covid-19 infected cases jump to 16,388 in Ctg

Published : Sunday, 23 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 22: The total number of Covid-19 infected patients now jumped to 16,388 only in Chattogram district as 83 people were infected today at the five laboratories after testing 668 samples in the district.
Among the newly detected patients, 61 are from Chattogram city and 22 in different upazilas of the district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said on Saturday.
He said the persons, who came in contact with Covid-19 patients, were identified and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.
Among the total 16388 coronavirus infected persons of them 11670 are the residents of the port city and the rest 4718 are residents of different upazilas of the district.
The total number of recovered patients from coronavirus rose to 3902 with the healing of 47 more people in the last 24 hours among 16388 infected persons in the district till 2:00pm on Saturday.
"The percentage of recovery rate stands at 23.81 percent in the district," Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, added.




Four more patients died in Chattogram district in last 24 hours.
A total of 4903 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals in the port city as 3902 have recovered and 262 died while the rest 7321 are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes in the city and district, he added.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Epoch-making change in Rajshahi city's road network in the offing
Selima Khatun’s death anniv observed
Police arrest 28 for selling, taking drugs in city
Khulna journo Panna passes away
Covid-19 infected cases jump to 16,388 in Ctg
121 more test positive for C-19 in Sylhet
‘Aminbazar waste-to-energy plant to be a gamechanger’
Over 3.98 lakh fishermen families to get special VGF


Latest News
US House approves $25 bn for postal service amid voting dispute
Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive
Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings
World COVID-19 deaths top 800,000 as nations ramp up measures
TikTok launches legal action against Trump over ban
Mbappe ready to make history with PSG
'Unofficial' world's oldest man dies in South Africa
California governor calls wildfires ‘deadly moment,’ urges residents to flee
50 Satkhira villages flooded as water of rivers increases
Khaleda Zia too responsible for Aug 21 grenade attack: Hasan
Most Read News
Academic pressure under the ‘new normal’
Bus, private car collision leaves six dead in Mymensingh
Stay active while on vacation
COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 46 more deaths
Sculptor Mrinal Haque no more
Hasina's wish to visit father's house a memory now
Faridpur BCL leader held for money laundering
Coronavirus pandemic could be over in 2 yrs: WHO
Increase of per capita income and income inequality in Bangladesh
‘Drug dealer’ held with Yaba tablets in Mymensingh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft