121 more test positive for C-19 in Sylhet

SYLHET, Aug 22: A total of 121 more people were detected positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning after testing 461 samples in two COVID-19 laboratories and two died from the lethal virus infection in Sylhet division.

Among the newly detected patients, 61 are from Sylhet district, 25 from Sunamganj, 11 from Habiganj and 24 from Moulovibazar district.

With the new infection, the total number of coronavirus positive (Covid-19) cases rose to 9,965 in the division, said Dr. Sultana Razia, the Director of Sylhet regional Health Division.

Among the total detected COVID-19 patients, 5,294 are in Sylhet, 1,898 in Sunamganj, 1,436 in Habiganj and 1,337 in Moulovibazar districts, she said. -BSS





