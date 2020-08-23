

A boost in Bangladesh-Qatar relations



However, even under usual circumstances both countries have been enjoying excellent relations and they have been supporting each other in international forums.



Qatar is an oil rich country in the Middle East. To support its economy the country is largely dependent on foreign labour: 89.5 per cent residents of Qatar are foreign nationals.On the contrary, Bangladesh is one of the largest labour exporting countries in the world.Approximately 400,000 Bangladeshi expatriates are working there, which is 12.5 per cent of the total inhabitants of Qatar. The oil rich country is undeniably an important one for our expat and migrant workers.



Qatar Charity runs several schools, orphanages and training centres in Bangladesh. In June 2017, Bangladesh signed an agreement with Qatari company RasGas to receive 2.5 million tonnes of LNG annually for the following 15 years. It is important to notice that the Remittance inflow from Qatar in the last five years has reached the $1 billion mark.



The overall relations suggest that these two countries can be viable partners to each other. Bangladesh is a land of opportunities to a country like Qatar.Bangladesh produces medicines of international standard while Qatar imports medicines from abroad. Qatar has huge opportunities to invest in our hydrocarbon and service sectors. Moreover, since the income taxes were reduced with corporate taxes, investment in Bangladesh will be more beneficial to the country.Bangladesh is enjoying demographic dividend and both the countries can be beneficial from this rare opportunity. In the digital space, Bangladesh is also gaining its ground and Qatar can invest in Bangladesh's IT sector too.











Rather optimistically, Bangladesh's economy is going to transform itself into a middle-income group. Investing in government bonds is attractive while the currency is stable. Additionally, Bangladesh's policy governance has been exemplary in recent years. The country has been mapped positively, in terms of Economic, Social, Environment and Human risk successfully to continue its growth momentum. Meanwhile, it is also important for Bangladesh government to remove all unnecessary bureaucratic red tapes concerning foreign investment, especially when the country is yet to establish itself as a safe, secured and business-friendly nation.



