Sunday, 23 August, 2020, 11:45 AM
Coastal districts are devastated by flood

Published : Sunday, 23 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Dear Sir

Vast areas in the country's southern region have been affected by floods, while water has been receding from the northern region and some other districts. Many low-lying areas in the southern region have been flooded by a tidal surge around two to five feet high, due to strong high tides, rainfall and the new moon.

At least three rivers were flowing above danger level the day before yesterday. People of Manpura, Charfession and Daulatkhanupazilas of Bhola;  Hijla, Muladi and Gaurnadiupazilas of Barishal; Patharghata and Sadarupazilas of Barguna;  Mirzaganj and Sadarupazila of Patuakhali were the worst victims.Many areas of Barishal city have also been affected by floods.A 20-meter ring embankment at Purba Elisha of Bhola'sSadar broke, which resulted in vast areas being flooded while around seven kms of a 206-km long embankment is at risk.Normally, water in this area rises 40-50cm above the danger level. But it rose by a maximum of 114cm this time. Besides, cracks have developed in different embankments in Patuakhali and Barguna. Aid this situation, on Wednesday, two children died due to high tide in Mehendiganj of Barishal district.





Meanwhile in Chattogram, Toktarpool area of the city's Bakolia has been inundated for the last two weeks. People are suffering from different types of problems. Under this circumstances, government should take necessary steps to provide aid to the flood victims. It also should strengthen flood resistant initiatives.
Abul Kalam
Barishal



