

Bangabandhu: Poetry of our political arena



Since he rewrote the very definition of politics from the British ruled colonial period to the day Bangladesh became a free, independent, and sovereign nation on the world after the bloody liberation war during 1971. Long before the division of 1947, a youth who had deep spirit in his heart for the welfare of his communities, his people, Bangabandhu started showing his revolting nature against wrong-doing when he once stopped then an influential minister Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy and AK Fazlul Haque about what he seemed to be unfair about his schools repair. That's where the poetry of politics was born; a visionary was found who would go on to re-write the history over the course of a few years.



For the love, trust and dedication for his country Bangabnadhu, a man with great vision, had to spend most of his life in the dark cell of prison. Did it stop him? It surely didn't when one were to look at the 'Aagartala Conspiracy charge', a false allegation made against him in 1969 when the other side knew every cards of them were blowing away. The six point movement based on which Bangabandhu wanted to establish the right for his people, fairness for all, and put an end to the deprivation was somehow connected to this charge which got dismissed as 'Banganbandhu's Dream' is much larger than a person himself/herself. It was about the liberty, economic equality and establishment of proper social order in place for his people in then East Pakistan.



Tragically, the election that Bangabanadhu fairly won didn't get him the voice he needed for his people. So, the people, the mass, the countrymen upon whom he dedicated his whole life jumped in and the historical 7th March, 1971 was an unofficial call for liberated Bangladesh. After a bloody war during 1971 for 9 months, killing 30 Million people, leaving uncountable mothers and sisters without hope, Pakistan finally surrendered to the strong finger that could move mountain. Bangladesh became liberated, Bangabandhu returned after fulfilling the international formalities to his homeland and didn't stop for a second from rebuilding a torn-apart, devastated by war, everything of its being almost destroyed. Even after the brutal shakedown on him over all this years he couldn't stop dreaming about his country. And he envisaged about the long-term future like very few people, namely leader actually has in them. Bangabandhu had about three years only as president to fix something where there was nothing. And the conspiracy against the liberated Bangladesh is an ever lingering one. As betrayal can have it during the bloody coup of 15th august, a small undisciplined army forces killed mercilessly the very man that got them a free country.



However, perhaps everything has consequences and happens for a reason. Luckily, his two daughters present Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the younger Rehana survived due to being abroad. The writer of politics of Bangladesh dreamt of what Bangladesh is experiencing in 2020 as the daughter of Bangabandhu, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh is echoing all the dreams Father of the nation envisioned in this three years. Remember, Great visionaries thinks long-term during crisis, and so did Bangabandhu. Without long-term vision, no ambition no matter how big or small will end up in a ditch.



In Geopolitics often-time patterns can be observed and it is transparent no matter what condition the country is now, it is well-off than it was back in 2007 when on 17th August series bombing smashed the country by the anti liberation forces, not to mention the heinous grenade attack of 21st August. As Prime Minister works tirelessly to fulfill his father's vision, the conspiracy by the anti liberation forces aren't stagnant. In cases, through loopholes they entered the system which makes it even riskier. Good news is, Bangladesh isn't the fruitless basket anymore and people around the clock are working to fulfill the long-term vision of the visionary Bangabandhu. There is a common pattern. Back then during 1975, the use of misinformation was so rampant to generate public sentiment without giving them the chance to think. And similarly, during this year of crisis, the anti liberation forces are working hard to do the same thing. Solution is: Bangladesh needs to figure out who are the real culprits, masterminds, beneficiaries-be it local or global of the 15th August Dark night.



Bangladesh needs to figure out and put an end to the real mastermind so that Public sentiment which is highly significant can see like transparent water for the man, the writer of Bangladeshi politics who he was. What his imagination about the future of his country was which is being led by his very own daughter in somewhat challenging time, But did she cross more challenging time in her life! Let the countrymen see, find out and open up about why there is sudden outburst of anti-secularism when secularism is the very foundation of Bangabandhu, let the people figure out how to fight misinformation and let us all remember the magic of political poetry which still flows thorough the veins of his daughter with same intensity. Bangabandhu will remain, will remain by exposing the mastermind and creating a safer, friendlier, and more tolerant society where all his dreams he envisioned come true in the long run.

