On Hagia Sophia and Ram Temple

Greece is furious that Turkey's historical museum turned into a mosque. As a reaction, the Turkish flag got burned in the country's port city. The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement, protesting the incident to the Turkish media Anadolu Agency. The report said Greek authorities had incited people to burn flags. Why is there a clash? It has become the most sensitive agenda nowadays.



Moreover, Turkey has recently announced that it is sending a ship to conduct a gas drilling survey in the Mediterranean. The announcement sparked a sharp confrontation with Greece, and the European Union is concerned. The relation between Turkey and Greece is unsuitable due to conflicts on various issues. The news of the shipment of the Turkish ship caused great concern among the Greek military. Because that place near the southern coast of Turkey is also close to an island in Greece, it got reported recently that naval ships from both countries were ready to guard the area.



However, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was attending the Friday prayers at Hagia Sophia, at the same time, in India, Narendra Modi was preparing to inaugurate the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya where there was the Babri mosque earlier. Recently the Supreme Court of India laws in favor of rebuilding temples on demolished mosques. Earlier on December 6, 1992, in the presence of the top leaders of the ruling BJP in India, members of various extremist Hindu organizations demolished the Babri mosque on the disputed land in Ayodhya. More than 2,000 people died in communal riots in India after the demolition of the mosque.



And finally, Modi inaugurated the construction of the Ram Temple. But the interesting thing comes up when the question arises as to why August 5 got chosen as the day of the inauguration. Exactly one year ago, on this day, Jammu and Kashmir were divided into two parts. Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which gave special powers to Kashmir, was withdrawn.



Public life in the valley has become disrupted for a year. Arresting ordinary people became a habit; civil rights violated. The government kept many established political leaders imprisoned. No one has the right to organize political rallies. Leaders are being released on a bond not to do politics. Moreover, a new curfew in Kashmir was going on, while the inauguration program of the Ram Temple was happening. Critics believe that August 5 has got chosen so that Bhumipuja grabs the headlines by printing from home and abroad.



Erdogan showed his care about Islam; it naturally hurt others who were looking at this issue from other perspectives where a Christian church turned into a mosque. It is quite sensitive. What would happen if Erdogan would sacrifice the mosque to respect the minorities in Turkey? He would not do that because he wanted to show what he can do for his religion and the Muslim community around the world and for the party in his country who voted him.

In the same way, when Modi built the Ram Temple in India, many Muslims around the world got hurt. What would happen if Modi would sacrifice the temple to respect the Muslim community in India? He never would do that because it connects the Section 370 issue, and the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, along with these two things, had been given priority in the BJP's election campaign. That is why the construction of the Ram Temple on the anniversary of the abolition of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Bhumipuja, and the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in it was, therefore, a very significant event for the party.



I am not sure whether they are right or wrong; I only think, they misused their political power and distracted the court in their inclination. Erdogan transmuted the museum into a mosque, and Modi razed a mosque and built a temple on it. What if both of them would think of their minorities, sacrificing a mosque or a temple? Would God get hurt?

The writer was a chaperone for the International Writing Program (BTL2020) at the University of Iowa, USA















