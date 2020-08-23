

UAE-Israel deal: Another defeat for Palestinians



The question remains:isn't the deal a deception? The UAE has maintained a secret relationship with Israel in recent years but is now going to formalize it. The Palestinian National Authority, Hamas, and all local groups, including Islamic Jihad, have issued statements condemning the Israeli-UAE agreement. Palestinian leadersrejected their agreement and called it a stabbing in the back.



But no matter how the agreement is interpreted, it is a significant achievement for Israel. The US has made Saudi Arabia, including the UAE, the sole guardian of the Palestinians with the term 'bilateral peace agreement.' Tactically, Qatar, Iran, and Turkey have been left out. Abu Dhabi has signed a peace agreement with Israel but has declared war on Palestine. Those who celebrate the historic 'peace treaty' may soon discover that it is nothing but a part of regional conflict.



Where no Gulf Arab state has had diplomatic relations with Israel so far, the UAE's recognition is one step further in protecting Israel's interests. Only two Arab states have previously had diplomatic relations with Israel. The first was with Egypt in 1969. The second was with Jordan in 1994. The question may arise: if Egypt and Jordan can have normal relations with Israel, why not the UAE?



It should be noted that Egypt has fought four major wars against Israel and signed a peace treaty only after Israel agreed to withdraw from Egyptian soil. Again, Jordan has fought three wars against Israel and later signed a peace treaty. None of that happened with the Emirates; although it is better to negotiate than to fight.



On the one hand, the Israeli prime minister will be able to divert people's attention from the dangers of ongoing anti-Netanyahu protests and allegations of corruption over his failure to address the coronavirus crisis. On the other hand, President Trump would like to present this as a major victory for his foreign policy. He will use the agreement to boost his image ahead of the November presidential election. That is, both President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu could benefit from this compromise in domestic politics.



The United Arab Emirates is dominating Middle Eastern politics for over a decade. The UAE seeks to play a regulatory role in the Middle East through aggressive diplomatic and military tactics. As a result, political polarization in the Middle East is intensifying. The interests of Palestine are not important to the UAE. As Palestinian Social Welfare Minister Ahmed Mazdalani said: "We did not know much about this agreement before. We are really surprised at the speed with which the agreement was reached and the agreement's announcement."

UAE-Israel deal: Another defeat for Palestinians

The UAE's military capabilities and military ambitions far outweigh any other in the Arab world. Its destructive war in Yemen, its proxy war in Libya, its unstable policy towards Tunisia, Turkey, and Qatar, and its support for regional dictators such as Bashar al-Assad in Syria and Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Egypt prove that the UAE is 'new Israel' in the Middle East. A new geopolitical struggle has begun in the Middle East. It cannot be realized without deep observation.



The UAE wants to keep itself at the forefront of this fight. Turkey or Iran is considered an enemy like Israel in terms of Arab interests. Playing the "Arab nationalism" card, UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed is trying to ruin Turkey's and Iran's friendly relations with Arab countries. Abu Dhabi's ambitious Prince Zayed wants to take on a new role in the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia and the region, especially the United States, backing Israel as a supporter of the so-called "deal of the century." This has left the country in a desperate position in the Middle East, which has led to Iran and, in many other cases, Turkey.



Just as Egypt's Morsi and Sudan's Omar al-Basir were ousted from power, so the UAE and Saudi Arabia have kept Haftar in Libya, Sisi in Egypt and Assad in Syria in power. Although Assad is with Iran, the UAE has provided aid to Assad because of Turkey's opposition. Despite repeated attempts against Erdogan in Turkey and Nahdar in Tunisia, the UAE did not succeed. In the Gulf and the Middle East, the Emirates is now the mainstay of the West's interests as Saudi Arabia did in the nineties.



That is why Israel and the United States have chosen the UAE to reshape the political landscape in the Middle East and North Africa. The UAE's move will only aggravate the plight of the Palestinians and frustrate all efforts for independence. There will be a huge change in politics and thinking about the world of Arabia.



There is a silent fight over the illegal settlements that Israel has continued in the West Bank. To bring peace, Israel must recognize an independent Palestinian state; the blockade on Gaza must be lifted. Restrictions on the movement of Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem must be lifted. Otherwise, such an agreement does not seem to play any role in establishing the just rights of the Palestinian people. Therefore, the center of future Middle East politics will be Jerusalem and Palestine, because historical conflicts do not go away quickly.

The writer is a post-graduate student of political science, University of Dhaka

















A deal was signed between the two Middle Eastern countries, Israel and the United Arab Emirates On August 13, mediated by US President Donald Trump, what leaders say is a "historic step forward." Trump's announcement would establish bilateral relations under the terms of the agreement, and Israel would refrain from annexing other Palestinian lands, including the West Bank. Although the Israeli government says it is not abandoning plans to annex the West Bank, only postponing it.The question remains:isn't the deal a deception? The UAE has maintained a secret relationship with Israel in recent years but is now going to formalize it. The Palestinian National Authority, Hamas, and all local groups, including Islamic Jihad, have issued statements condemning the Israeli-UAE agreement. Palestinian leadersrejected their agreement and called it a stabbing in the back.But no matter how the agreement is interpreted, it is a significant achievement for Israel. The US has made Saudi Arabia, including the UAE, the sole guardian of the Palestinians with the term 'bilateral peace agreement.' Tactically, Qatar, Iran, and Turkey have been left out. Abu Dhabi has signed a peace agreement with Israel but has declared war on Palestine. Those who celebrate the historic 'peace treaty' may soon discover that it is nothing but a part of regional conflict.Where no Gulf Arab state has had diplomatic relations with Israel so far, the UAE's recognition is one step further in protecting Israel's interests. Only two Arab states have previously had diplomatic relations with Israel. The first was with Egypt in 1969. The second was with Jordan in 1994. The question may arise: if Egypt and Jordan can have normal relations with Israel, why not the UAE?It should be noted that Egypt has fought four major wars against Israel and signed a peace treaty only after Israel agreed to withdraw from Egyptian soil. Again, Jordan has fought three wars against Israel and later signed a peace treaty. None of that happened with the Emirates; although it is better to negotiate than to fight.On the one hand, the Israeli prime minister will be able to divert people's attention from the dangers of ongoing anti-Netanyahu protests and allegations of corruption over his failure to address the coronavirus crisis. On the other hand, President Trump would like to present this as a major victory for his foreign policy. He will use the agreement to boost his image ahead of the November presidential election. That is, both President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu could benefit from this compromise in domestic politics.The United Arab Emirates is dominating Middle Eastern politics for over a decade. The UAE seeks to play a regulatory role in the Middle East through aggressive diplomatic and military tactics. As a result, political polarization in the Middle East is intensifying. The interests of Palestine are not important to the UAE. As Palestinian Social Welfare Minister Ahmed Mazdalani said: "We did not know much about this agreement before. We are really surprised at the speed with which the agreement was reached and the agreement's announcement."The UAE's military capabilities and military ambitions far outweigh any other in the Arab world. Its destructive war in Yemen, its proxy war in Libya, its unstable policy towards Tunisia, Turkey, and Qatar, and its support for regional dictators such as Bashar al-Assad in Syria and Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Egypt prove that the UAE is 'new Israel' in the Middle East. A new geopolitical struggle has begun in the Middle East. It cannot be realized without deep observation.The UAE wants to keep itself at the forefront of this fight. Turkey or Iran is considered an enemy like Israel in terms of Arab interests. Playing the "Arab nationalism" card, UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed is trying to ruin Turkey's and Iran's friendly relations with Arab countries. Abu Dhabi's ambitious Prince Zayed wants to take on a new role in the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia and the region, especially the United States, backing Israel as a supporter of the so-called "deal of the century." This has left the country in a desperate position in the Middle East, which has led to Iran and, in many other cases, Turkey.Just as Egypt's Morsi and Sudan's Omar al-Basir were ousted from power, so the UAE and Saudi Arabia have kept Haftar in Libya, Sisi in Egypt and Assad in Syria in power. Although Assad is with Iran, the UAE has provided aid to Assad because of Turkey's opposition. Despite repeated attempts against Erdogan in Turkey and Nahdar in Tunisia, the UAE did not succeed. In the Gulf and the Middle East, the Emirates is now the mainstay of the West's interests as Saudi Arabia did in the nineties.That is why Israel and the United States have chosen the UAE to reshape the political landscape in the Middle East and North Africa. The UAE's move will only aggravate the plight of the Palestinians and frustrate all efforts for independence. There will be a huge change in politics and thinking about the world of Arabia.There is a silent fight over the illegal settlements that Israel has continued in the West Bank. To bring peace, Israel must recognize an independent Palestinian state; the blockade on Gaza must be lifted. Restrictions on the movement of Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem must be lifted. Otherwise, such an agreement does not seem to play any role in establishing the just rights of the Palestinian people. Therefore, the center of future Middle East politics will be Jerusalem and Palestine, because historical conflicts do not go away quickly.The writer is a post-graduate student of political science, University of Dhaka