

Prospects for leather industry fade



Prospects for Bangladesh leather and leather goods which have become second largest export earnings sector after ready-made garments and been expected by Bangladesh Tanners Association to fetch an estimated $5 billion by 2024 have faded at best and at worst battered when international buyers have constantly turned their back on these products due to non-compliance with the criteria and conditions of the Leather Working Group (LWG), a world's audit organisation that certifies leather processing and manufacturing companies as compliant. Bangladesh tannery factories have long been non-compliant for many years as they cause pollution to environment heavily.



This environmental pollution issue once prompted the government to leap into actions to relocate all the tannery factories from Dhaka's Hazaribagh to the new industrial park at Savar. Initially, tanners were bull-headed not to shift. Even after a lot of hassle and High Court's orders and the instruction of the country's highest authority, they remained loath to move saying that tannery park at Savar was not all set to accommodate all the tanners from Hazaribagh. Finally, the government disconnected all utility facilities including electricity to tannery factories and forced them to relocate.



And eventually, it comes true what tannery factory owners have said. The Savar Tannery Park is not yet ready as of today to make its tannery factories operate in an environment free of pollution. The crux of the problem is that there is still non-existence of a fully functional Central Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) in the park. Although an eye-watering amount of more than Tk.700 crore has already been spent on building a CEPT over the last 8 years, it has not seen the light. The government had floated a tender in early 2012 to construct a CETP and a Chinese company was charged with building it within one and a half year.



How long it will take to construct a CETP is still ambiguous. Who is to blame for this fiasco? Some have laid blame to the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) which is responsible for building the park for its inept handling with the parties and contractors contracted for building facilities at the park. In a recent television talk show, Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Advisor Salman F Rahman pointed the finger at the Chinese company and the consultants from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) for the abject failure in building the CETP in time. The entire Tannery Industry Park has also faults in its design since a power generation plant cannot be set up in the estate as it was planned initially by the government. Moreover, the CETP was designed to have a capacity of treating 25,000 cubic meters effluent daily while all tanners, if once go on operation, at the park are expected to produce as high as 38,000 cubic metres in the peak season.



Another key problem is the absence of the waste management yards at the park and it is not known when these yards will be put in place. Currently, tanners at the park generate between 80 and 100 tonnes of solid waste a day and this waste volume could exceed 200 tonnes during peak season. At present, all the solid waste is being dumped in the open air causing heavy pollution to the environment and affecting health of workers and employees of tanners.



Another debacle for our leather industry took place after the recent Eid-ul-Azha when a large volume of rawhide and skins were dumped, damaged and sold at throw-away prices. A medium size cow hidemeasured around 23 square feet was sold between Tk.200 and Tk. 300, instead of aroundTk.1000 as government fixed per foot of raw hide at Tk.35/40. Seasonal businessmen who toiled hard in collecting rawhide and skins from the people's doorsteps have lost all their money to a group of syndicated profiteers who every year make these seasonal businessmen sell rawhide and skins at less than fair prices and the government authorities see the situation sitting on the fence.



There was also culpability on the part of the government when an announcement for the export of rawhide and skins came just a few days before the Eid and it was not possible on the part of the exporters of these spoilableproducts to find buyers in the international markets within a short period.











Time has come for the government to put an end to all sorts of mismanagement and inefficiencies in the leather industry and the authority of the Savar tannery park should leave no stone unturned to prevent further delay from occurring in putting the CETP in place and in building the waste management yards before it is too late.

The writer is a senior journalist

When Bangladesh leather industry is supposed to cash in on China-US trade war and Chinese closure of several thousands of leather manufacturing factories on grounds of environmental pollution, our leather exports have continued to show declining trend over the past years. According to Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau, exports of leather and leather goods went down to $797 million during the last financial year of 2019-20, as against $1.1 billion in the previous year. In the first month of the current financial year, Bangladesh supplies of these goods to the international market accounted for only $89.9 million.Prospects for Bangladesh leather and leather goods which have become second largest export earnings sector after ready-made garments and been expected by Bangladesh Tanners Association to fetch an estimated $5 billion by 2024 have faded at best and at worst battered when international buyers have constantly turned their back on these products due to non-compliance with the criteria and conditions of the Leather Working Group (LWG), a world's audit organisation that certifies leather processing and manufacturing companies as compliant. Bangladesh tannery factories have long been non-compliant for many years as they cause pollution to environment heavily.This environmental pollution issue once prompted the government to leap into actions to relocate all the tannery factories from Dhaka's Hazaribagh to the new industrial park at Savar. Initially, tanners were bull-headed not to shift. Even after a lot of hassle and High Court's orders and the instruction of the country's highest authority, they remained loath to move saying that tannery park at Savar was not all set to accommodate all the tanners from Hazaribagh. Finally, the government disconnected all utility facilities including electricity to tannery factories and forced them to relocate.And eventually, it comes true what tannery factory owners have said. The Savar Tannery Park is not yet ready as of today to make its tannery factories operate in an environment free of pollution. The crux of the problem is that there is still non-existence of a fully functional Central Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) in the park. Although an eye-watering amount of more than Tk.700 crore has already been spent on building a CEPT over the last 8 years, it has not seen the light. The government had floated a tender in early 2012 to construct a CETP and a Chinese company was charged with building it within one and a half year.How long it will take to construct a CETP is still ambiguous. Who is to blame for this fiasco? Some have laid blame to the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) which is responsible for building the park for its inept handling with the parties and contractors contracted for building facilities at the park. In a recent television talk show, Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Advisor Salman F Rahman pointed the finger at the Chinese company and the consultants from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) for the abject failure in building the CETP in time. The entire Tannery Industry Park has also faults in its design since a power generation plant cannot be set up in the estate as it was planned initially by the government. Moreover, the CETP was designed to have a capacity of treating 25,000 cubic meters effluent daily while all tanners, if once go on operation, at the park are expected to produce as high as 38,000 cubic metres in the peak season.Another key problem is the absence of the waste management yards at the park and it is not known when these yards will be put in place. Currently, tanners at the park generate between 80 and 100 tonnes of solid waste a day and this waste volume could exceed 200 tonnes during peak season. At present, all the solid waste is being dumped in the open air causing heavy pollution to the environment and affecting health of workers and employees of tanners.Another debacle for our leather industry took place after the recent Eid-ul-Azha when a large volume of rawhide and skins were dumped, damaged and sold at throw-away prices. A medium size cow hidemeasured around 23 square feet was sold between Tk.200 and Tk. 300, instead of aroundTk.1000 as government fixed per foot of raw hide at Tk.35/40. Seasonal businessmen who toiled hard in collecting rawhide and skins from the people's doorsteps have lost all their money to a group of syndicated profiteers who every year make these seasonal businessmen sell rawhide and skins at less than fair prices and the government authorities see the situation sitting on the fence.There was also culpability on the part of the government when an announcement for the export of rawhide and skins came just a few days before the Eid and it was not possible on the part of the exporters of these spoilableproducts to find buyers in the international markets within a short period.Time has come for the government to put an end to all sorts of mismanagement and inefficiencies in the leather industry and the authority of the Savar tannery park should leave no stone unturned to prevent further delay from occurring in putting the CETP in place and in building the waste management yards before it is too late.The writer is a senior journalist