Schoolgirl ‘commits suicide’ at Fulbari





Deceased Ashrafia, 16, a tenth grader at Gangarhat MAS High School, was the daughter of Azizul Islam of Ajoatari Village under Kashipur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Azizul and his wife Jui Begum would often be locked into altercation over family issue.









Centring this quarrel, Ashrafia drank poison in the afternoon.

Later, she was rushed to Fulbari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred to take her to Rangpur Medical College Hospital as her condition deteriorated.

She died on the way to Rangpur.

Officer-in-Charge of Fulbari Police Station (PS) Razib Kumar Roy confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection. FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Aug 22: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Friday.Deceased Ashrafia, 16, a tenth grader at Gangarhat MAS High School, was the daughter of Azizul Islam of Ajoatari Village under Kashipur Union in the upazila.Police and local sources said Azizul and his wife Jui Begum would often be locked into altercation over family issue.Centring this quarrel, Ashrafia drank poison in the afternoon.Later, she was rushed to Fulbari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred to take her to Rangpur Medical College Hospital as her condition deteriorated.She died on the way to Rangpur.Officer-in-Charge of Fulbari Police Station (PS) Razib Kumar Roy confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.