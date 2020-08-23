Video
Sunday, 23 August, 2020
Countryside

Bamboo bushes of Mollapara a safe haven for birds

Published : Sunday, 23 August, 2020
Tauhidul Islam Talukder Laynor

KALAI, JOYPURHAT, Aug 22: The bamboo bushes of Mollapara in Matrai Village under Kalai Upazila of the district have become a safe haven for birds.
The bushes are located along the banks of different ponds. There are bamboo bushes in about 10 acres. There are also 10 rain trees, 20 mango trees, six date trees, seven neem trees, 10 jackfruit trees, and four palm trees.
Most of the birds are of rare species such as black cormorant and various types of herons. With the birds, Mollapara looks very beautiful.
The birds leave nests for food in the morning, and at day's end they return to their nests. They have been living in Mollapara for the last six years.        
Locals take care of the birds. The adults love them like their babies. Children and youths love them like friends. The love of Mollapara people for birds is incomparable.
So, they demanded to the government for making a birds' sanctuary at Mollapara.
Locals Mofazzal Hossain and Munsur Rahman said, since 2014, small and big birds started to come and take shelter in the bamboo bushes. For several months, they are coming in huge flocks and going away. Their chirping round the clock does not disturb them, rather they enjoy it.
Rabiul and Mannan said the birds have broken the tops of bamboo bushes and branches of many trees surrounding different homes. Their excreta are spreading foul smell. Despite these they love the birds.
They also said during rain, local youths run to the bamboo bushes, and lift the dropped nestlings in the nests. They also protect them from being hunted.
Panel Chairman of Matrai Union Parishad Abdul Hannan Mondal said it is necessary to protect and preserve birds under government initiative. The government should develop the area as a birds' sanctuary. It will impact the local environment positively.  
Upazila Livestock Officer Dr Md Abu Taleb said, "We are working consciously to ensure that none can hunt the birds."


