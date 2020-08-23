Unidentified youth found dead at Sonatala

BOGURA, Aug 22: Police recovered the decomposed body of a youth from a beel in Sonatala Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonatala Police Station Masud Chowdhury said locals spotted the body in Audar Beel of Modhupur Union in the upazila at around 1pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body might have been left in the beel about a month back, the OC added.







