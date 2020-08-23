138 more people contract corona in Rajshahi Div

RAJSHAHI, Aug 22: Some 138 more people have contracted coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 16,455 here.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Friday noon.

He said of the newly infected people, 74 are in Bogura, 45 in Rajshahi, eight in Natore, and seven in Sirajganj and four in Chapainawabganj districts.

Among the total infected, 11,286 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 228 died of it in the division till Friday morning.







