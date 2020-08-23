2 drown in 2 districts





PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A teenage boy drowned in the Chhoto Jamuna River in Chandrapur Village of Parbatipur Upazila in the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Asadul Haque, 18, son of late Mojibar Rahman, a resident of Dakshin Shalanda Guchhagram Dangapara area under Chandipur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Asadul went missing in the river while bathing in it at noon.

Later, locals found the body in the river at night after long search.

Ward Member Abu Salam alias Lal Babu confirmed the incident adding that, Asadul was buried on Saturday morning without an autopsy.

PAIKGACHA, KHULNA: A man, who went missing in a boat capsize in the Shibsa River in Paikgacha Upazila of the district on Tuesday, found dead on Thursday evening.

Deceased Ahed Ali was the son of Hatem Dafader, a resident of Puraikati Village in the upazila.

Local sources said he Ahed Ali went missing in a boat capsize while crossing Kopotakkha Alokdwip Kheya in the upazila on Tuesday afternoon.









Later, locals found and recovered his body from Kataban area in Bogurarchalk Char at around 7am on Thursday.

Ahed Ali was buried at his family graveyard at around 11am.



