Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 August, 2020, 11:45 AM
latest Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive      
Home Countryside

2 drown in 2 districts

Published : Sunday, 23 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondents

Two persons drowned in Chhoto Jamuna and Shibsa rivers in two districts- Dinajpur and Khulna, in two days.
PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A teenage boy drowned in the Chhoto Jamuna River in Chandrapur Village of Parbatipur Upazila in the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Asadul Haque, 18, son of late Mojibar Rahman, a resident of Dakshin Shalanda Guchhagram Dangapara area under Chandipur Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Asadul went missing in the river while bathing in it at noon.
Later, locals found the body in the river at night after long search.
Ward Member Abu Salam alias Lal Babu confirmed the incident adding that, Asadul was buried on Saturday morning without an autopsy.      
PAIKGACHA, KHULNA: A man, who went missing in a boat capsize in the Shibsa River in Paikgacha Upazila of the district on Tuesday, found dead on Thursday evening.
Deceased Ahed Ali was the son of Hatem Dafader, a resident of Puraikati Village in the upazila.
Local sources said he Ahed Ali went missing in a boat capsize while crossing Kopotakkha Alokdwip Kheya in the upazila on Tuesday afternoon.




Later, locals found and recovered his body from Kataban area in Bogurarchalk Char at around 7am on Thursday.
Ahed Ali was buried at his family graveyard at around 11am.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Schoolgirl ‘commits suicide’ at Fulbari
Bamboo bushes of Mollapara a safe haven for birds
Unidentified youth found dead at Sonatala
138 more people contract corona in Rajshahi Div
2 drown in 2 districts
Three unnatural deaths in three districts
Food, financial aid given to poor people  
45 villages flooded in three districts


Latest News
US House approves $25 bn for postal service amid voting dispute
Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive
Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings
World COVID-19 deaths top 800,000 as nations ramp up measures
TikTok launches legal action against Trump over ban
Mbappe ready to make history with PSG
'Unofficial' world's oldest man dies in South Africa
California governor calls wildfires ‘deadly moment,’ urges residents to flee
50 Satkhira villages flooded as water of rivers increases
Khaleda Zia too responsible for Aug 21 grenade attack: Hasan
Most Read News
Academic pressure under the ‘new normal’
Bus, private car collision leaves six dead in Mymensingh
Stay active while on vacation
COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 46 more deaths
Sculptor Mrinal Haque no more
Hasina's wish to visit father's house a memory now
Faridpur BCL leader held for money laundering
Coronavirus pandemic could be over in 2 yrs: WHO
Increase of per capita income and income inequality in Bangladesh
‘Drug dealer’ held with Yaba tablets in Mymensingh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft