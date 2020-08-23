Three unnatural deaths in three districts





GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Sayed, 38, son of Nasir Khan, a resident of Tekirchar Village under Charalgi Union in the upazila.

Charalgi Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Masuduzzaman said thunderstorm struck him at around 1pm while he was ploughing with a power tiller in the field, leaving him dead on the spot.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A housewife was electrocuted in Purba Bazra Village of Ulipur Upazila in the district on Saturday.

Deceased Golapi Begum, 30, was the wife of Mehedi Hasan of the area.

Local sources said Golapi came in contact with a live electric wire while she was charging her mobile phone at home. She died on the spot. Bazra UP Chairman Alhaj Rezaul Karim Amin Babul confirmed the incident.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A housewife died from snakebite in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Deceased Samiran Nesa, 42, was the wife of Abdul Qader, a resident of Matirhat area under Charkalkini Union in the upazila.















