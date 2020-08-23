Video
Food, financial aid given to poor people  

Published : Sunday, 23 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondents

Food items and financial assistances were distributed among distress people in four districts- Bhola, Patuakhali, Gaibandha and Kishoreganj, in four days.  
DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: Bangladesh Navy distributed food items among 50 flood-hit families in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district.
With association of Bidyanondo Foundation, the food items were distributed in Ward No. 6 under Sayedpur Union on Saturday.
Bhola Navy Sub-Lieutenant Shahidul Islam, among many navy members, was present during the distribution.    
KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI: Bangladesh Navy on Thursday provided food and financial assistance to 200 poor families in Kalapara Upazila of the district during the Covid-19 pandemic situation.
Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa of Khulna Naval area handed over the assistance among the recipients at the under-construction BNS Sher-e-Bangla Naval Base in Lalua Union of the upazila.
Later, tree plantation programmer was observed in the naval base and a meal was distributed among the project workers.
GAIBANDHA: A total of 250 flood-hit families of Uria Union and its neighbouring areas under Fulchhari Upazila of the district got relief materials from Uttarbanga Janakalyan Samity (UJKS), Dhaka on Wednesday to mitigate their sufferings caused by the recent floods.
A relief distribution function was also held on the Ratanpur Rahmania Dakhil Madrasa premises of the upazila at noon with Executive Engineer of Public Works Department (PWD) here Morshed Hossain in the chair.
PWD's Additional Chief Engineer, Rangpur Zone, Md Abdul Goffar addressed the function as chief guest and Superintending Engineer of Rangpur PWD Circle Dewan Maududur Rahman spoke as special guest.
The function was also addressed, among others, by Fulchhari Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Kawsar Hossain and Cultural and Sports Secretary of UJKS, Dhaka SM Amzad Hossain Dipti.
Each beneficiary family received a bag containing 10 kg of rice, five kg of potato, two litres of soya bean oil, two kg of pulse, three kg of flattened rice, two kg of molasses, one kg of salt, and 10 pieces of water purifying tablet.
PWD Executive Engineer Morshed Hossain said the relief materials were distributed under the overall supervision of PWD Chief Engineer and also Convener of UJKS, Dhaka relief committee Ashraful Alam and Chief Engineer of Bangladesh Railway (Eastern Zone) and also UJKS, Dhaka Secretary General SM Golam Mostafa.
The UJKS, Dhaka had taken an initiative to distribute relief materials to 3,000 flood-hit families of northern districts including Gaibandha, Rangpur, Lalmonirhat, Bogura and Sirajganj, he concluded.
KISHOREGANJ: Social Welfare Department distributed cheques among 208 patients of different non-curable diseases.
In this connection, a distribution function was held at Kishoreganj Collectorate conference room on Wednesday afternoon.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Abdullah-al-Mashud attended the event as chief guest while Deputy Director of Social Service Md Kamruzzaman Khan was in the chair.
At that time, Executive Magistrate Md Ubaidur Rahman Sahal, Medical Officer Dr Zahir Ahmed Talukder, and District Krishak League General Secretary Anwar Hossain Bacchu were also present.
Each of the patients got Tk 50,000, said organisers.


