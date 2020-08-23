45 villages flooded in three districts



Hatiya, Noakhali. photo: observer

BHOLA: Five villages under Purba Ilisha Union in Sadar Upazila of the district have been flooded as about 15 metres of embankment of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) has been broken on Thursday last.

Severe tidal surge in the Meghna River, caused by off-moon and depression, hit the embankment at Murad Sabullah Village of the union.

Earlier, the Meghna River was flowing above danger mark for rough weather since the morning. At least 20 villages in four upazilas of the district, within and outside of the dam, were flooded.

Locals said light to heavy rain started from Wednesday night in Bhola. Met office recorded 28mm rainfall till Thursday morning. With this, the Meghna River water started flowing above the danger level. Later, flood water entered different upazilas crossing over the embankment.

On Thursday, about 15-metre stretch of the dyke in Murad Sabullah Village point was broken due to heavy tidal pressure. In the afternoon, the tide reappeared and entered the villages, deluging several thousand houses under three to four-foot water. Croplands were submerged and fishes from different ponds were washed away.

Besides, at least 20 villages in different areas outside of the dam including Rajapur, Dhonia, Kachia and Shibpur in Bhola Sadar; Modorpur in Daulatkhan; Char Hazari, wards no. seven and eight, Syedpur and Charpata in Bhabanipur, and others in Borhanuddin, Monpura and Tazumuddin upazilas were flooded.

Thousands of people of these villages have been marooned. Besides, when the tide comes, the families in these villages get marooned and suffer much.

Executive Engineer of Bhola BWDB Mahmud Hasan said the repair work at the broken part of the dyke started on Friday.

Manager of the Bhola-Laxmipur Ferry Route KM Emran Khan said ferry service has resumed since Friday morning which was earlier suspended for the rough weather.

Assistant Director of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority in Bhola Md Kamruzzaman said launch plying on the Bhola-Barishal Route restarted at the same time.

LAXMIPUR: Fifteen villages inundated in different upazilas of the district following a low pressure that has developed over the Bay of Bengal on Thursday morning.

Water in the Meghna River is flowing above the danger level and waterways of Laxmipur and Bhola districts have submerged four to five feet.

Authorities concerned have suspended ferry services on Laxmipur-Bhola Route which is causing sufferings to passengers.

The embankment of the WDB is under threat due to the onrush of tidal water.

Many fishing enclosures were washed way and houses were damaged in Sadar, Raipur, Ramgati, and Kamalnagar upazilas by the tidal water.

BWDB Deputy Executive Engineer M Jahangir said 15-km area of Sadar, Raipur, Ramgati, and Kamalnagar upazilas is under threat because of the sudden increase of water.

NOAKHALI: At least 25 villages in eight unions of coastal upazila Hatia in the district have been flooded as an embankment has broken due to heavy rain and abnormal tide.

Standing Aush fields and numerous houses have been submerged, and fishes of different ponds have been washed away.

Local sources said the rain started on Wednesday last and stronger tidal water hit Nijhum Dwip, Sonadia, Tomoroddi, Sukhchar, Char Ishwar, Nolchira, Horoni, and Chanandi unions.

Earlier, the embankment was hit by cyclone Amphan. But it was not repaired. As a result, the tidal water easily submerged the areas.

Besides, embankment points at Maizchara Village in Sonadia Union and Khirodia Village in Tomoroddi Union have broken freshly deluging new areas.

At that time, houses of about 50 families were floated away. Many people of these families are living on the embankment.

As the Amphan-hit broken parts of the embankment were not repaired, different villages including Char Aman Ullah, Bou Bazaar and Chairman Bazaar of Sukhchar Union; Tupania and Nolchira Ghat of Nolchira Union; and Talukder Village, Farazi Village, No. 7 Village, and Maichcha Bazaar of Char Ishwar Union have been flooded.

About 20,000 people have been marooned.

Char Ishwar Union Parishad Member Kamrul Islam said, every day, the tidal water starts entering twice in the morning and in the afternoon submerging houses and ponds. Losing houses, many are living under open sky.

Tidal water entered into about 20 shops at Nolchira Ghat destroying goods. At least five shops have been floated away.

Inhabitants of Nijhum Dwip said most of the areas have gone under five-foot water as there is no embankment in the island region. Besides the submergence of croplands and washing away of fishes from enclosures, herds of deer have come to localities leaving forests.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Rezaul Karim said they are contacting with BWDB asking for immediate repair of the embankment.















