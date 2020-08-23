Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 August, 2020, 11:44 AM
latest Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive      
Home Countryside

Training for Imams begins in Jamalpur

Published : Sunday, 23 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

JAMALPUR, Aug 22: A five-day long training course for the Imams began at the conference room of Deputy Commissioner's (DC) Office in the district town on Saturday.
Director General of Islamic Foundation Anis Mahmud inaugurated the training course as chief guest while DC Mohammad Enamul Haque presided over the programme.
Anis Mahmud said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had huge contributions and sacrifices for building the nation. Bangabandhu played a vital role for preaching Islam by setting up Islamic Foundation and many mosques in the country.
Following the steps of the Bangabandhu, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina set up 560 model mosques across the country, he added.
Islamic Foundation Imam Training Academy Director Md Anisuzzaman Sikdar, Mymenshingh Zone Director of the foundation Abdul Wadud and Jamalpur Zone Deputy Director Abdur Razzak, among others, were present in the programme.
A total of 38 Imams of the district participated in the training programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Schoolgirl ‘commits suicide’ at Fulbari
Bamboo bushes of Mollapara a safe haven for birds
Unidentified youth found dead at Sonatala
138 more people contract corona in Rajshahi Div
2 drown in 2 districts
Three unnatural deaths in three districts
Food, financial aid given to poor people  
45 villages flooded in three districts


Latest News
US House approves $25 bn for postal service amid voting dispute
Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive
Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings
World COVID-19 deaths top 800,000 as nations ramp up measures
TikTok launches legal action against Trump over ban
Mbappe ready to make history with PSG
'Unofficial' world's oldest man dies in South Africa
California governor calls wildfires ‘deadly moment,’ urges residents to flee
50 Satkhira villages flooded as water of rivers increases
Khaleda Zia too responsible for Aug 21 grenade attack: Hasan
Most Read News
Academic pressure under the ‘new normal’
Bus, private car collision leaves six dead in Mymensingh
Stay active while on vacation
COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 46 more deaths
Sculptor Mrinal Haque no more
Hasina's wish to visit father's house a memory now
Faridpur BCL leader held for money laundering
Coronavirus pandemic could be over in 2 yrs: WHO
Increase of per capita income and income inequality in Bangladesh
‘Drug dealer’ held with Yaba tablets in Mymensingh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft