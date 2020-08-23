Training for Imams begins in Jamalpur





Director General of Islamic Foundation Anis Mahmud inaugurated the training course as chief guest while DC Mohammad Enamul Haque presided over the programme.

Anis Mahmud said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had huge contributions and sacrifices for building the nation. Bangabandhu played a vital role for preaching Islam by setting up Islamic Foundation and many mosques in the country.

Following the steps of the Bangabandhu, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina set up 560 model mosques across the country, he added.

Islamic Foundation Imam Training Academy Director Md Anisuzzaman Sikdar, Mymenshingh Zone Director of the foundation Abdul Wadud and Jamalpur Zone Deputy Director Abdur Razzak, among others, were present in the programme.

A total of 38 Imams of the district participated in the training programme.





















JAMALPUR, Aug 22: A five-day long training course for the Imams began at the conference room of Deputy Commissioner's (DC) Office in the district town on Saturday.Director General of Islamic Foundation Anis Mahmud inaugurated the training course as chief guest while DC Mohammad Enamul Haque presided over the programme.Anis Mahmud said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had huge contributions and sacrifices for building the nation. Bangabandhu played a vital role for preaching Islam by setting up Islamic Foundation and many mosques in the country.Following the steps of the Bangabandhu, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina set up 560 model mosques across the country, he added.Islamic Foundation Imam Training Academy Director Md Anisuzzaman Sikdar, Mymenshingh Zone Director of the foundation Abdul Wadud and Jamalpur Zone Deputy Director Abdur Razzak, among others, were present in the programme.A total of 38 Imams of the district participated in the training programme.