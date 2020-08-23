

Man dies in road accident, leaves family in uncertainty

Ruhul Amin had lost his parents at childhood. In the absence of own house or land, he took shelter at the house of his paternal aunt accompanying his one brother and one sister.

Six years back, he married one Rima Akhter. In the meantime, one daughter and one son were born.

Their daughter Ria Moni is now three years old while son Riyad is a newborn.

Ruhul Amin was a pick-up van driver. He maintained his family with his little earnings.

On the night of August 8, his son Riyad was born through caesarean section at a local private hospital. To collect the hospital bill, Ruhul Amin went out on August 11 with the pick-up van. He was supposed to take his wife and his newborn son to house in the evening. But his fate did not support him.

Following his death in the road accident, darkness descended on his family.

His paternal aunt Rahila Akhter said they have been living at the house on government land for a long time. Her husband died 25 years back. Her only one son died too. She has three daughters.

Rima Akhter is highly bereaved and sick now. Her relatives and neighbours are speechless to console her. She and her children are now passing days on food and shelter from locals. But thinking about future, she is finding no direction.

Boromi Union Parishad Chairman Shamsul Haque Badal Sarker said government assistance will be managed for the destitute family.















