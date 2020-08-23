Five nabbed with drugs in three districts





PIROJPUR: Police arrested two drug peddlers in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The arrested persons are Jaber Hawlader, 30, son of Nuruzzman Hawlader, and Faruk, 25, son of Nurul Haq, residents of Badurtala Village in the Upazila.

Police sources said a team of police conducted a drive in Badurtala area at night, and arrested the duo.

During the drive, police also recovered 1kg of hashish from the possession of the arrested. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mathbaria Police Station (PS) Masuduzzman confirmed the incident.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two persons with 250 yaba tablets from Katakhali area in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night. The arrested persons are Md Alam Mia, 37, son of Md Abdus Salam of Char Sholakia Village, and Md Tajul Islam, 42, son of Md Rafiqul Islam of Rothkhola Village in the upazila.

RAB-14 (CPC- 2) Assistant Director ASP Mohammad Akkas Ali said RAB members conducted a drive in Katakhali area at night, and arrested them with yaba tablets.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kishoreganj Model PS in this connection.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police arrested a suspected drug dealer with 21 yaba tablets in Gafargaon Upazila of the district of Friday noon.

The arrested person is Md Tofajjol Hossain, 32, a resident of Phulgasia Village in the upazila. Pagla PS OC Shaheenuzzaman Khan said acting on a tip-off, police conducted a drive in Phulgasia area at noon and arrested Tofajjol along with yaba tablets.









He was sent to jail following a court order on Saturday, the OC added.





