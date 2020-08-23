Video
Sunday, 23 August, 2020
Countryside

Pabna-4 by-polls: Six from Dilu’s family vying for candidacy

Published : Sunday, 23 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

PABNA, Aug 22: Six persons from the family of former Land Minister late Shamsur Rahman Sharif Dilu are vying for candidacy in Pabna-4 by-polls.
Tension is mounting as the day for announcing polls schedule is drawing closer.
Local Awami League (AL) leaders have already started lobbying for the seat. Some have placed posters, banners and billboards in different places of the constituency to announce their candidature.
Meanwhile, in the last four days till Friday, 25 people have collected forms seeking nomination as AL candidates. Among them, six of the minister's family members including his wife, son, daughter, son-in-law, brother-in-law and a cousin brother have filed the forms.
The collection of the forms by so many members of the late minister's family has provoked mixed reaction in local political arena.
AL sources said, in support of her candidature, the minister's wife and Ishwardi Upazila Mahila AL President Kamrun Nahar Sharif has placed posters and banners in the constituency area. Their eldest son and Upazila AL Member Ghalibur Rahman Sharif also placed counter posters and banners.
On the other hand, the minister's eldest daughter and district AL Women Affairs Secretary Mahjebin Shirin Piya and her husband and President of Ishwardi Municipality AL and Municipality Mayor Abul Kalam Azad Mintu are expecting their nominations.
The minister's brother-in-law Advocate Md Habibur Rahman Habib, and cousin and Joint Secretary of district AL Bashir Ahmed Bakul are also taking part in the race.
Outside the minister's family, about a dozen AL leaders are expecting nominations.
District AL Deputy Secretary Syed Ali Jiru, retired DGFI Chief Major General SM Nazrul Islam, acting president of district AL Rezaul Rahim, Pabna Municipality Mayor Kamrul Hasan, and General Secretary (GS) of Bangladesh Awami Swechchhasebak League central committee Rafiqul Islam Liton are also active in the field.
Some of the Central AL leaders said the party wants to go beyond the family circle in nominating candidates in the upcoming by-polls and has decided to nominate a new and popular face.
They, however, said the party President and also Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will nominate the candidate finally.
AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AL Presidium Member and Member of Parliamentary Nomination Board Kazi Zafarullah said the candidate will be selected at the Board Meeting.


