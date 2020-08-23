Aman farming affected as sapling price high at Chilmari





Despite colossal damage of seedbeds by the second-time flood, planting of Aman saplings is going on in full swing.

Farmer sources said seasonal traders are collecting Aman saplings from Rangpur, Syedpur, Taraganj, Pirgachha, Kawnia, Teesta and Rajarhat areas, and selling those at high rates in different haats and bazaars of Chilmari.

A farmer Saju Mia, 70, of Gabertol area said, "I could not cultivate Aman as the flood has destroyed the seedbeds, and saplings are selling high."

Farmer Ansar Ali, 75, of Mozai Danga area said, "The flood has damaged seedbeds in many areas; so I am facing setback in collecting Aman seedlings as those are selling high. If we get saplings from public or private authorities, we will be able to cultivate Aman again."

Sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension in the upazila said this year's flood damaged 320 hectares of Aman seedbeds here. Aman farming target in the upazila this year is 8,400 ha. But as the seedbeds were damaged, the cultivation target may not be achieved.















CHILMARI, KURIGRAM, Aug 22: Growers in Chilmari Upazila of the district are planting Aman saplings after buying those at a high rate.Despite colossal damage of seedbeds by the second-time flood, planting of Aman saplings is going on in full swing.Farmer sources said seasonal traders are collecting Aman saplings from Rangpur, Syedpur, Taraganj, Pirgachha, Kawnia, Teesta and Rajarhat areas, and selling those at high rates in different haats and bazaars of Chilmari.A farmer Saju Mia, 70, of Gabertol area said, "I could not cultivate Aman as the flood has destroyed the seedbeds, and saplings are selling high."Farmer Ansar Ali, 75, of Mozai Danga area said, "The flood has damaged seedbeds in many areas; so I am facing setback in collecting Aman seedlings as those are selling high. If we get saplings from public or private authorities, we will be able to cultivate Aman again."Sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension in the upazila said this year's flood damaged 320 hectares of Aman seedbeds here. Aman farming target in the upazila this year is 8,400 ha. But as the seedbeds were damaged, the cultivation target may not be achieved.