Oxygen plant being set up in Kishoreganj

KISHOREGANJ, Aug 22: A state-of-the-art liquid oxygen plant is being set up at Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College Hospital in the district.

Following this, there would be no need to go to Dhaka or Mymensingh to fetch oxygen in cylinders for the dying patients of the local upazila hospitals.

The capacity of the oxygen tank is 2,000 litres of liquid, said Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College Hospital Deputy Director Dr Syed Manjurul Haque.

A total of 1,06,80,000 litres of oxygen will be produced through the plant.

Health Secretary Md Abdul Mannan recently made announcement of setting up the plant at the Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College Hospital.







