Sunday, 23 August, 2020, 11:44 AM
Gandhi’s glasses sell for $340,000

Published : Sunday, 23 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

LONDON, Aug 22: A pair of gold-plated glasses worn by Indian independence hero Mahatma Gandhi has sold in Britain for £260,000 (about 288,000 euros, $340,000), the auction house said.




"We found them just four weeks ago in our letterbox, left there by a gentleman whose uncle had been given them by Gandhi himself," East Bristol Auctions wrote on Instagram after the sale late Friday.
"An incredible result for an incredible item! Thanks to all those who bid."
Gandhi was known for giving out old or unwanted pairs to those in need or those who had helped him.
The non-violent protestor gave the glasses to the vendor's uncle while he was working for British Petroleum in South Africa during the 1920s or 30s, said the auction house.    -AFP



