California governor asks for help

LOS ANGELES, Aug 22: Some of California's largest ever fires raged across the state on Saturday, forcing tens of thousands from their homes as the governor called for international help to fight the blazes.

About 12,000 lightning strikes hit across the state in 72 hours, officials said, sparking the fires that left thick smoke blanketing large areas of central and northern California.

"We simply haven't seen anything like this in many, many years," California governor Gavin Newsom said on Friday. The two largest blazes -- dubbed the SCU Lightening Complex and the LNU Lightening Complex -- had burned a total of just under 600,000 acres (240,000 hectares) and nearly 500 structures. -AFP



