South Korea expands social distancing rules

SEOUL, Aug 22: South Korea said on Saturday it will roll out tougher social distancing guidelines to curb the spread of coronavirus nationwide as it battles a new outbreak of the disease spreading from the capital, Seoul.The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 315 new domestic coronavirus infections as of midnight Friday, the latest in a string of triple digit increases in new local cases.South Korea used advanced contact tracing and widespread testing to contain its first outbreak of the novel coronavirus, but Asia's fourth-largest economy has experienced persistent outbreaks in recent weeks, mostly in and around densely populated Seoul and the surrounding areas.The latest numbers take the country's tally to 17,002 with 309 deaths.In Seoul and some surrounding cities, the government has reimposed second-tier social distancing rules. -REUTERS