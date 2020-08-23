Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 August, 2020, 11:43 AM
latest Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive      
Home Foreign News

Belarus strongman orders army to defend territorial integrity

Published : Sunday, 23 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

MINSK, Aug 22: Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday ordered his defence minister to take "stringent measures" to defend the country's territorial integrity after mass protests erupted against his claim to election victory.
The 65-year-old authoritarian leader, who said he won a sixth presidential term with 80 percent of the vote in the August 9 ballot, made the comments during an inspection of military units in Grodno, near Belarus's border with Poland, according to the president's press service.
Lukashenko denounced the recent mass protests, which he said were receiving support from Western countries, and ordered the army to defend western Belarus, which he described as "a pearl".
"It involves taking the most stringent measures to protect the territorial integrity of our country," Lukashenko said.
His visit comes ahead of large-scale military exercises planned in the Grodno region between August 28 and 31.
The former collective farm director said that NATO troops in Poland and Lithuania were "seriously stirring" near their borders with Belarus and ordered his troops into full combat readiness.
Opponents of Europe's longest serving leader have organised strikes and the largest demonstrations in the ex-Soviet country's recent history to protest his re-election and demand that he stand down.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gandhi’s glasses sell for $340,000
California governor asks for help
IAEA head to visit Iran
S Korea, China hold highest level talks since outbreak
South Korea expands social distancing rules
Belarus strongman orders army to defend territorial integrity
Putin critic Navalny ‘stable’ in Berlin hospital
Facebook says more work needed on hate speech as India row mounts


Latest News
US House approves $25 bn for postal service amid voting dispute
Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive
Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings
World COVID-19 deaths top 800,000 as nations ramp up measures
TikTok launches legal action against Trump over ban
Mbappe ready to make history with PSG
'Unofficial' world's oldest man dies in South Africa
California governor calls wildfires ‘deadly moment,’ urges residents to flee
50 Satkhira villages flooded as water of rivers increases
Khaleda Zia too responsible for Aug 21 grenade attack: Hasan
Most Read News
Academic pressure under the ‘new normal’
Bus, private car collision leaves six dead in Mymensingh
Stay active while on vacation
COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 46 more deaths
Sculptor Mrinal Haque no more
Hasina's wish to visit father's house a memory now
Faridpur BCL leader held for money laundering
Coronavirus pandemic could be over in 2 yrs: WHO
Increase of per capita income and income inequality in Bangladesh
‘Drug dealer’ held with Yaba tablets in Mymensingh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft