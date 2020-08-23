Video
Putin critic Navalny ‘stable’ in Berlin hospital

Published : Sunday, 23 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

BERLIN, Aug 22: Putin critic and opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has suffered a suspected poisoning, was in a stable condition in hospital on Saturday after being flown to Berlin following a standoff over his medical evacuation from Russia.
An air ambulance carrying Navalny, chartered by the German NGO Cinema for Peace, touched down at 8:47 am local time (0647 GMT) at the military wing of Berlin's Tegel airport.
His spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh tweeted  that "the plane with Alexei just landed in Berlin".
"Navalny's condition is stable," Jaka Bizilj, the head of the Cinema for Peace foundation, told AFP after the landing.
Berlin's Charite hospital confirmed in a statement that it had admitted Navalny and was carrying out an "extensive medical diagnosis".
The 44-year-old lawyer and anti-corruption campaigner, one of President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics, went into a coma after falling suddenly ill Thursday on a plane to Moscow that had to make an emergency landing in Omsk.
Aides say they believe Navalny was poisoned, apparently by a cup of tea at the airport, and blamed Putin, though Russian doctors said tests showed no trace of any poison.
Doctors treating him in Omsk had refused to let Navalny leave but reversed course after his family and staff demanded he be allowed to travel to Germany.
As the plane left Omsk at around 8:00 am local time (0200 GMT), Navalny's wife Yulia posted a picture on Instagram of him being carried on a covered stretcher and thanked supporters for their "persistence".     -AFP


