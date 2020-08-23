Trump warns president election vote count could take ‘weeks’





Amid concerns that a wave of mail-in ballots could overwhelm the post office and local election bodies, Trump suggested the traditional election-night verdict could be delayed.

"You'll never have an election count on November 3," Trump said in a speech to the Council of National Policy, a conservative activist group.

"You're not going to be able to know the end of this election, in my opinion, for weeks, months, maybe never," he said.

The prospect of a slow count of an expected 50 million votes cast by mail -- one consequence of the coronavirus pandemic -- has raised concerns of political turmoil and mischief-making, and legal challenges that could further delay a result, for the presidential as well as congressional races.

Trump, who polls show is trailing challenger Joe Biden, alleged that Democrats were promoting universal mail-in voting to manipulate the results. But he suggested a systemic problem as well.

Meanwhile, launching political grenades -- and real fireworks -- President Donald Trump's Republican party will use next week's convention to ignite its base ahead of the most divisive US election in decades.

As the Democrats demonstrated in their on-screen-only convention to nominate Joe Biden this week, the 2020 presidential election is already deep in untested territory. The Republican version, which starts Monday and climaxes Thursday with Trump accepting his nomination for a second term, will turn things further on their head.

Rather than go online or seek an alternate venue, Trump will give his speech from the White House itself -- an act of bravado that stretches ethics rules and, while legal, tramples over presidential etiquette. He has justified his choice as the most practical, cost effective measure after COVID-19 forced cancelation of Republican plans for a traditional convention with big crowds in North Carolina. -AFP















WASHINGTON, Aug 22: US President Donald Trump warned on Friday that the results of the November 3 presidential election could take weeks or months to determine.Amid concerns that a wave of mail-in ballots could overwhelm the post office and local election bodies, Trump suggested the traditional election-night verdict could be delayed."You'll never have an election count on November 3," Trump said in a speech to the Council of National Policy, a conservative activist group."You're not going to be able to know the end of this election, in my opinion, for weeks, months, maybe never," he said.The prospect of a slow count of an expected 50 million votes cast by mail -- one consequence of the coronavirus pandemic -- has raised concerns of political turmoil and mischief-making, and legal challenges that could further delay a result, for the presidential as well as congressional races.Trump, who polls show is trailing challenger Joe Biden, alleged that Democrats were promoting universal mail-in voting to manipulate the results. But he suggested a systemic problem as well.Meanwhile, launching political grenades -- and real fireworks -- President Donald Trump's Republican party will use next week's convention to ignite its base ahead of the most divisive US election in decades.As the Democrats demonstrated in their on-screen-only convention to nominate Joe Biden this week, the 2020 presidential election is already deep in untested territory. The Republican version, which starts Monday and climaxes Thursday with Trump accepting his nomination for a second term, will turn things further on their head.Rather than go online or seek an alternate venue, Trump will give his speech from the White House itself -- an act of bravado that stretches ethics rules and, while legal, tramples over presidential etiquette. He has justified his choice as the most practical, cost effective measure after COVID-19 forced cancelation of Republican plans for a traditional convention with big crowds in North Carolina. -AFP