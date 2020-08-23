Video
Sunday, 23 August, 2020, 11:43 AM
Home Foreign News

China occupying land in 7 border districts: Nepal

Published : Sunday, 23 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

KATHMANDU, Aug 22: China''s expansionist designs is going on unchecked in Nepal as it is slowly and gradually encroaching Nepali land at multiple locations with the tacit support of the present dispensation headed by Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.
According to a report by the Survey Department of Agriculture Ministry of Nepal, China has illegally occupied Nepal's land in several places spreading over seven bordering districts. The report stated Beijing is fast moving forward and further pushing Nepali boundaries by encroaching more and more landmass.
It is important to note that the data is being under-reported and the actual scenario could be worse as the Nepali Communist Party (NCP) is trying to shield the expansionist agenda of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
It is believed that China has made inroads into several other areas of Nepal, occupied land, and slowly progressing within the country. Prime Minister KP Oli government has preferred to keep mum over the ''illegal occupation'' of the village by China under fears of displeasing the CCP.
The Nepali, districts which are victims of China''s land-grabbing plan including Dolakha, Gorkha, Darchula, Humla, Sindhupalchowk, Sankhuwasabha and Rasuwa.
According to the surveying and mapping department of Nepal, China has pushed the international boundary 1,500 meters towards Nepal in Dolakha.
It has pushed the boundary pillar Number 57 in the Korlang area in Dolakha, which was previously located at top of Korlang.    -ANI


