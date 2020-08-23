Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 August, 2020, 11:43 AM
latest Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive      
Home Sports

ManUtd's Maguire in court over police 'assault'

Published : Sunday, 23 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

ManUtd's Maguire in court over police 'assault'

ManUtd's Maguire in court over police 'assault'

ATHENS, AUG 22: Manchester United captain Harry Maguire will appear before a Greek prosecutor Saturday to face charges of allegedly assaulting police on the island of Mykonos, with his lawyer promising a swift resolution.
"Everything is going well. Maguire denies the charges. If all goes well, we'll be done (today)," Constantinos Darivas told Greek sports website gazzetta.gr.
Darivas added that the England centre-back was in "fine condition" despite spending two nights in detention since his Thursday night arrest.
Maguire will be taken before a prosecutor before midday.
The case is being heard on the island of Syros, the administrative hub of the Cycladic island group that includes Mykonos.
The £80-million (88-million-euro) defender was arrested early Friday after what Greek police described as an "altercation" between two groups of British tourists on Mykonos.
A Greek police statement on Friday said that three men aged 27, 28 and 29 had been arrested in Mykonos.
Greek state agency ANA identified the suspects as Maguire, his brother and a friend.
The police said an officer was punched on the scene, and that a second fight had broken out at the local police station where the three men "strenuously resisted (arrest), pushing and striking three officers."
One of the suspects then tried to bribe the officers to hush up the incident, the police said.
The suspects are accused of assault, resisting arrest, verbally insulting and threatening the arresting officers, and attempted bribery, the police said.
Four Mykonos officers sustained slight injuries in the fracas, the authorities said.




Mykonos is popular with sports stars and celebrities for its all-night nightlife and beaches.
United on Friday said in a brief statement they were "aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night."
"Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities.
"At this time we will be making no further comment," the club added.     -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ManUtd's Maguire in court over police 'assault'
Birthday boy Lewandowski 'makes Bayern hearts beat faster'
Bayern insist on opening new Bundesliga season
Sevilla beat Inter in thrilling final to win sixth Europa League
PSG allow Qatar to bask in limelight of Champions League final
Former booters appreciate BFF for arranging coaches
Vijay Shankar finds a perfect match
Former Australia captain White hangs up pads


Latest News
US House approves $25 bn for postal service amid voting dispute
Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive
Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings
World COVID-19 deaths top 800,000 as nations ramp up measures
TikTok launches legal action against Trump over ban
Mbappe ready to make history with PSG
'Unofficial' world's oldest man dies in South Africa
California governor calls wildfires ‘deadly moment,’ urges residents to flee
50 Satkhira villages flooded as water of rivers increases
Khaleda Zia too responsible for Aug 21 grenade attack: Hasan
Most Read News
Academic pressure under the ‘new normal’
Bus, private car collision leaves six dead in Mymensingh
Stay active while on vacation
COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 46 more deaths
Sculptor Mrinal Haque no more
Hasina's wish to visit father's house a memory now
Faridpur BCL leader held for money laundering
Coronavirus pandemic could be over in 2 yrs: WHO
Increase of per capita income and income inequality in Bangladesh
‘Drug dealer’ held with Yaba tablets in Mymensingh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft