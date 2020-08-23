Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 August, 2020, 11:43 AM
latest Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive      
Home Sports

Birthday boy Lewandowski 'makes Bayern hearts beat faster'

Published : Sunday, 23 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Birthday boy Lewandowski 'makes Bayern hearts beat faster'

Birthday boy Lewandowski 'makes Bayern hearts beat faster'

BERLIN, AUG 22: Robert Lewandowski turned 32 on Friday with the Bayern Munich striker in the form of his career and two short of Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 17 goals in a Champions League season ahead of this weekend's final against Paris Saint Germain.
The Munich squad sang Happy Birthday to Lewandowski before knuckling down in training ahead of Sunday's showpiece in Lisbon.
Bayern's birthday boy is having the best spell of his career as a clincially headed late goal to seal Wednesday's 3-0 semi-final win over Lyon was his 55th this season.
Lewandowski is the Champions League's top-scorer with 15 goals, two shy of Ronaldo's record set in 2013/14 while at Real Madrid.
After scoring twice and setting up the other two goals in Bayern's 4-1 second-leg win over Chelsea in the last 16, Lewandowski says his goal is to win the Champions League, not break Ronaldo's record.
"I think for every player" the Champions League "is the big goal," said Lewandowski, who was on the losing Dortmund team in the 2013 final against Bayern.
His team-mate Thomas Mueller, whose record 21 assists in the Bundesliga last season helped contribute to Lewandowski's 34 league goals in 2019/20, says the Poland star is as much a creator as a finisher.
His goals are "what makes him famous worldwide," said Mueller, yet Lewandowski is "very team-oriented - that's why we're so strong at the moment".
Mueller pointed to the goals Lewandowski created for him when Barcelona were routed 8-2 in the Champions League last-eight, then for Serge Gnabry's second, a simple tap-in, in the semi-final win over Lyon.
Mueller said "his heart beat faster" when Lewandowski "didn't just try to turn and shoot wildly, but instead put the ball back to me" for the first goal against Barcelona.
The Poland striker was also hailed for his professionalism by Bayern board member and former Germany captain Olvier Kahn.
"Players like him leave nothing to chance," said Kahn.
"He is an absolute role model in terms of professionalism" which makes it possible to "deliver these top performances".
"You can see that Lewandowski has a similar attitude to (Germany goalkeeper) Manuel Neuer or Cristiano Ronaldo," Kahn added.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ManUtd's Maguire in court over police 'assault'
Birthday boy Lewandowski 'makes Bayern hearts beat faster'
Bayern insist on opening new Bundesliga season
Sevilla beat Inter in thrilling final to win sixth Europa League
PSG allow Qatar to bask in limelight of Champions League final
Former booters appreciate BFF for arranging coaches
Vijay Shankar finds a perfect match
Former Australia captain White hangs up pads


Latest News
US House approves $25 bn for postal service amid voting dispute
Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive
Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings
World COVID-19 deaths top 800,000 as nations ramp up measures
TikTok launches legal action against Trump over ban
Mbappe ready to make history with PSG
'Unofficial' world's oldest man dies in South Africa
California governor calls wildfires ‘deadly moment,’ urges residents to flee
50 Satkhira villages flooded as water of rivers increases
Khaleda Zia too responsible for Aug 21 grenade attack: Hasan
Most Read News
Academic pressure under the ‘new normal’
Bus, private car collision leaves six dead in Mymensingh
Stay active while on vacation
COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 46 more deaths
Sculptor Mrinal Haque no more
Hasina's wish to visit father's house a memory now
Faridpur BCL leader held for money laundering
Coronavirus pandemic could be over in 2 yrs: WHO
Increase of per capita income and income inequality in Bangladesh
‘Drug dealer’ held with Yaba tablets in Mymensingh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft