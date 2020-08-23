Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 August, 2020, 11:42 AM
latest Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive      
Home Sports

Former booters appreciate BFF for arranging coaches

Published : Sunday, 23 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

The two former national footballers Enamul Haque Sharif and women's footballer Fatema tuz zohra Mukta appreciated the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) for arranging AFC-BFF coaching convention online "C" License certificate coaches coaching course.
Enamul Huque Sharif through a video message today said,"I'm a national football player. I'm participating in the AFC 'C' Coaching Certificate course. I would like to thank BFF for arranging this course. BFF Technical Director Paul Thomas Smalley is conducting this course and a total of thirty five participants took part in our batch."
Fatema Tuz Zohra Mukta said, "I've participated in AFC U-19 Championship in 2012. First, I would like to thank BFF for organizing the AFC 'C' Coaching Certificate course for females. We're very happy to be a part of the course. We are learning a lot of things about coaching in the course. Hopefully, we will do something in this area in future".     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ManUtd's Maguire in court over police 'assault'
Birthday boy Lewandowski 'makes Bayern hearts beat faster'
Bayern insist on opening new Bundesliga season
Sevilla beat Inter in thrilling final to win sixth Europa League
PSG allow Qatar to bask in limelight of Champions League final
Former booters appreciate BFF for arranging coaches
Vijay Shankar finds a perfect match
Former Australia captain White hangs up pads


Latest News
US House approves $25 bn for postal service amid voting dispute
Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive
Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings
World COVID-19 deaths top 800,000 as nations ramp up measures
TikTok launches legal action against Trump over ban
Mbappe ready to make history with PSG
'Unofficial' world's oldest man dies in South Africa
California governor calls wildfires ‘deadly moment,’ urges residents to flee
50 Satkhira villages flooded as water of rivers increases
Khaleda Zia too responsible for Aug 21 grenade attack: Hasan
Most Read News
Academic pressure under the ‘new normal’
Bus, private car collision leaves six dead in Mymensingh
Stay active while on vacation
COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 46 more deaths
Sculptor Mrinal Haque no more
Hasina's wish to visit father's house a memory now
Faridpur BCL leader held for money laundering
Coronavirus pandemic could be over in 2 yrs: WHO
Increase of per capita income and income inequality in Bangladesh
‘Drug dealer’ held with Yaba tablets in Mymensingh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft