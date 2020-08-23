Former booters appreciate BFF for arranging coaches





Enamul Huque Sharif through a video message today said,"I'm a national football player. I'm participating in the AFC 'C' Coaching Certificate course. I would like to thank BFF for arranging this course. BFF Technical Director Paul Thomas Smalley is conducting this course and a total of thirty five participants took part in our batch."

Fatema Tuz Zohra Mukta said, "I've participated in AFC U-19 Championship in 2012. First, I would like to thank BFF for organizing the AFC 'C' Coaching Certificate course for females. We're very happy to be a part of the course. We are learning a lot of things about coaching in the course. Hopefully, we will do something in this area in future". -BSS

















