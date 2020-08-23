

Vijay Shankar finds a perfect match

The 29-year-old all rounder is engaged to Vaishali Visweswaran, who is a part time teacher in Chennai.

Speaking exclusively over telephone from Chennai, Vijay Shankar's father, H. Shankar said, "It is not a love affair. My son still wanted to play and concentrate on cricket. In fact, he was not even aware about the fact that we were trying to find a girl for him".

"We followed certain procedures before accepting the proposal. We matched the horoscopes of both and found out that Vaishali is the best match for my son".

"Vijay waited all these years and concentrated on his cricketing career. Vijay has to travel a lot and wants the perfect girl, who can adjust accordingly".

"The girl which we found is of my son's full expectations. A simple girl like my son. Vijay is a simple man who is never interested in fancy hair-styles or tattoos on his body".

"We are an Iyyer family and both families are pure vegetarians".

"The ring ceremony was done at Sri Mahal hall, which is very close to our house".

"Only about 40 people from both families were present and all government and municipal restrictions and guidelines related to COVID-19 were followed", the father added.

No players from the Indian team were invited. "Vijay Shankar's coach (S. Balaji) and his two local cricketer-friends (Chaturved and G. Vijay) were present" atr the ring ceremony.

The families have decided the date of their marriage. "He celebrates his birthday on every Republic Day of India (January 26) and we have fixed his marriage the next day in 2021".

On Friday noon, Vijay Shankar arrived in Mumbai to leave for UAE on 23rd August to play the IPL.

Vijay Shankar plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Vijay Shankar's father, H. Shankar, who otherwise travels on cricket tours is unlikely to visit UAE this time. "I don't think even Vaishali would want to go there this time", he signed off.















