Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 August, 2020, 11:42 AM
latest Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive      
Home Sports

Vijay Shankar finds a perfect match

Published : Sunday, 23 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
BIPIN DANI

Vijay Shankar finds a perfect match

Vijay Shankar finds a perfect match

Vijay Shankar is the second Indian cricketer who got engaged in this month. He followed Yuzvendra Chahal, who was engaged to a dentist, dancer and choreographer Dhanshree Verma.
The 29-year-old all rounder is engaged to Vaishali Visweswaran, who is a part time teacher in Chennai.
Speaking exclusively over telephone from Chennai, Vijay Shankar's father, H. Shankar said, "It is not a love affair. My son still wanted to play and concentrate on cricket. In fact, he was not even aware about the fact that we were trying to find a girl for him".
"We followed certain procedures before accepting the proposal. We matched the horoscopes of both and found out that Vaishali is the best match for my son".
"Vijay waited all these years and concentrated on his cricketing career. Vijay has to travel a lot and wants the perfect girl, who can adjust accordingly".  
"The girl which we found is of my son's full expectations. A simple girl like my son. Vijay is a simple man who is never interested in fancy hair-styles or tattoos on his body".   
"We are an Iyyer family and both families are pure vegetarians".
"The ring ceremony was done at Sri Mahal hall, which is very close to our house".  
"Only about 40 people from both families were present and all government and municipal restrictions and guidelines related to COVID-19 were followed", the father added.  
No players from the Indian team were invited. "Vijay Shankar's coach (S. Balaji) and his two local cricketer-friends (Chaturved and G. Vijay) were present" atr the ring ceremony.
The families have decided the date of their marriage. "He celebrates his birthday on every Republic Day of India (January 26) and we have fixed his marriage the next day in 2021".
On Friday noon, Vijay Shankar arrived in Mumbai to leave for UAE on 23rd August to play the IPL.
Vijay Shankar plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Vijay Shankar's father, H. Shankar, who otherwise travels on cricket tours is unlikely to visit UAE this time. "I don't think even Vaishali would want to go there this time",  he signed off.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ManUtd's Maguire in court over police 'assault'
Birthday boy Lewandowski 'makes Bayern hearts beat faster'
Bayern insist on opening new Bundesliga season
Sevilla beat Inter in thrilling final to win sixth Europa League
PSG allow Qatar to bask in limelight of Champions League final
Former booters appreciate BFF for arranging coaches
Vijay Shankar finds a perfect match
Former Australia captain White hangs up pads


Latest News
US House approves $25 bn for postal service amid voting dispute
Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive
Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings
World COVID-19 deaths top 800,000 as nations ramp up measures
TikTok launches legal action against Trump over ban
Mbappe ready to make history with PSG
'Unofficial' world's oldest man dies in South Africa
California governor calls wildfires ‘deadly moment,’ urges residents to flee
50 Satkhira villages flooded as water of rivers increases
Khaleda Zia too responsible for Aug 21 grenade attack: Hasan
Most Read News
Academic pressure under the ‘new normal’
Bus, private car collision leaves six dead in Mymensingh
Stay active while on vacation
COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 46 more deaths
Sculptor Mrinal Haque no more
Hasina's wish to visit father's house a memory now
Faridpur BCL leader held for money laundering
Coronavirus pandemic could be over in 2 yrs: WHO
Increase of per capita income and income inequality in Bangladesh
‘Drug dealer’ held with Yaba tablets in Mymensingh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft