Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 August, 2020, 11:42 AM
latest Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive      
Home Sports

Former Australia captain White hangs up pads

Published : Sunday, 23 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Former Australia captain White hangs up pads

Former Australia captain White hangs up pads

SYDNEY, AUG 22: Australian all-rounder Cameron White, who captained his country seven times, has called time on a professional career that spanned almost 20 years.
The 37-year-old played four Tests, 91 ODIs and 47 Twenty20s while featuring for a host of clubs, including Victoria, the Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades at home.
In England, he had stints with Northamptonshire and Somerset while enjoying time in the Indian Premier League with the Deccan Chargers, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
"I've definitely finished up playing, that's for sure," White told cricket.com.au late Friday.
"I had a one-year playing contract with the Strikers. I only played a handful of games with them last year and in those games I would have needed to play really well to get another deal.
"To be totally honest, I'm pretty content. I think my time is definitely up. I've had enough from a playing point of view and I'm ready to focus on coaching."
A destructive batsman and competent legspinner, White was primarily a limited-overs specialist, captaining Australia seven times in one-day and T20 matches.




His four Tests were all in India on a 2008 tour, but he took only five wickets and was discarded.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ManUtd's Maguire in court over police 'assault'
Birthday boy Lewandowski 'makes Bayern hearts beat faster'
Bayern insist on opening new Bundesliga season
Sevilla beat Inter in thrilling final to win sixth Europa League
PSG allow Qatar to bask in limelight of Champions League final
Former booters appreciate BFF for arranging coaches
Vijay Shankar finds a perfect match
Former Australia captain White hangs up pads


Latest News
US House approves $25 bn for postal service amid voting dispute
Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive
Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings
World COVID-19 deaths top 800,000 as nations ramp up measures
TikTok launches legal action against Trump over ban
Mbappe ready to make history with PSG
'Unofficial' world's oldest man dies in South Africa
California governor calls wildfires ‘deadly moment,’ urges residents to flee
50 Satkhira villages flooded as water of rivers increases
Khaleda Zia too responsible for Aug 21 grenade attack: Hasan
Most Read News
Academic pressure under the ‘new normal’
Bus, private car collision leaves six dead in Mymensingh
Stay active while on vacation
COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 46 more deaths
Sculptor Mrinal Haque no more
Hasina's wish to visit father's house a memory now
Faridpur BCL leader held for money laundering
Coronavirus pandemic could be over in 2 yrs: WHO
Increase of per capita income and income inequality in Bangladesh
‘Drug dealer’ held with Yaba tablets in Mymensingh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft