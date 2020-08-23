Archery's camp formally to begin 1st week of September





"Before start of the training camp the archers will have to go through some procedures and rules …..Since the archers are away from the games long times so we want to start from the beginning of the training," Chapal said.

As a part of the procedure, all archers were tested Covid-19 and there are few more procedures that will take this month to complete before start of the training camp, he said.

He said that all archers are now isolated from outside and they are staying at archery training center of Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi for the training camp.

Earlier, on August 16, the archers reported to head coach Martin Fredric for the camp.

The archers are Mohammad Roman Sana, Ram Krishna Shaha, Imdadul Haque Milon, Shakib Mollah, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel, Tamimul Islam, Abdur Rahman and Prodipta Chakma, Mosammat Eti Khatun, Beauty Roy, Moni Rani Sarkar, Diya Siddique, Asim Kumar Das, Mohammad Asikuzzaman, Siyam Siddik, Asif Mahmud, Bonna Akter and Suma Biswash. Coaches: Martin Fredrick (head coach), Ziaul Haque (assistant coach) and Mohammad Hasan (training assistant). -BSS















