Sunday, 23 August, 2020, 11:42 AM
Hockey federation, clubs sit for talk Tuesday

Published : Sunday, 23 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) which is trying to begin the Premier Division Hockey League on next November will have a talk with the officials of participating clubs on Tuesday, the 25th August regarding different issues.
After receiving green signal from the authority, BHF is willing to begin sporting activities once again after a few months break due to Coronavirus Pandemic. BHF officials are hoping that they may be able to begin the much waited Hockey league in November.  Therefore, the federation wants to complete the player transfer and registration in October.  
But before doing anything, BHF wanted to make sure the clubs are ready to play. To do so, it wants to discuss different issues the participating clubs are facing and find solutions.
BHF acting General Secretary M Yusuf said to media, "It would be great if we can begin the Premier Division Hockey in November and finish the player transfer and registration in October. For that we want to seat with the officials of the clubs on 25 August."
"We will have to know the problems before begin the process and solve those. Unofficially, we set with the clubs few days back and no decision was taken then. So we are seating again," says the hockey official.  
The country had not seen any regularity in arranging the Premier Division Hockey League. The last edition was played in 2018. The league was scheduled to be held in the last February yet it was postponed, thanks to the Coronavirus Pandemic.


