

Rubel joins as fourth phase of individual training begins

The fast bowler, who is trying to cement his place in all three formats of the cricket, was not in the first three phases of the individual training programme as he was in his hometown Bagerhat where he only did gym session as per the BCB guidelines.

But as the Sri Lanka series is knocking at the door, he finally joined to do the individual training at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium along with other stars.

Rubel was last donned Bangladesh's jersey in Test cricket during a tour of Pakistan in February. He took 3-113 after bowling more than 25 overs but still had to stay out of the team for the Zimbabwe series at home.

With Chief selector Minhazul Abedin Nannu emphasizing experience during the tour in Sri Lanka, Rubel may hope to be back on the white-ball cricket once again. But Rubel is the last amongst the fast bowlers to join the individual training sessions while his competitors like Ebadot Hossain, Abu Jayed Rahi, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman had already started the practice session.

However, his first day at the training session was marred by the consistent rain. He was unable to bowl due to rain and did only some fitness session along with Taskin Ahmed and other bowlers.

The practice session of other players like Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mohammad Mithun, Sadman Islam was also interrupted by rain but they did their batting at the indoor. -BSS















