Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 August, 2020, 11:42 AM
latest Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive      
Home Back Page

Tourism sites in Chattogram reopen after five months  

Published : Sunday, 23 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Children enjoying different rides at Kazir Deuri Children Park in Chattogram. After five months of closure due to coronavirus pandemic, the tourist spots in the port city reopened on Saturday. photo : Observer

Children enjoying different rides at Kazir Deuri Children Park in Chattogram. After five months of closure due to coronavirus pandemic, the tourist spots in the port city reopened on Saturday. photo : Observer

After five months of closure due to coronavirus pandemic, the tourist spots of the port city reopened on Saturday.
Deputy Commissioner Elias Hossain said that all the tourist spots including Chattagram Zoo, Foy's Lake and Patenga beach have been opened for public on 16 conditions over maintaining health guidelines and social distance.




The district administration said the recreation centers were shut from March 18 this year to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus.
The Deputy Commissioner said the decision of reopening tourist spots was taken at a meeting of Chattogram District Committee on Coronavirus Prevention.
The last meeting of the committee was held at the conference room of the deputy commissioner on Wednesday.
However, he also said that the visitors have to go to the recreation centers following the hygiene rules. Besides,  sea beaches, tourist spots and hotels-motels in Cox's Bazar municipality area reopened  on August 17 on a limited scale.     -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tourism sites in Chattogram reopen after five months  
Children over 12 should follow same mask rules as adults: WHO
Flood situation improves slightly
BNP dismisses PM's remarks on Khaleda
3 UNSC members oppose US push for Iran sanctions
Extra judicial killings not acceptable
Bus owners press for pre-Covid fare, waiver of passenger limits
Project director for Matarbari Deep Sea Port appointed


Latest News
US House approves $25 bn for postal service amid voting dispute
Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive
Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings
World COVID-19 deaths top 800,000 as nations ramp up measures
TikTok launches legal action against Trump over ban
Mbappe ready to make history with PSG
'Unofficial' world's oldest man dies in South Africa
California governor calls wildfires ‘deadly moment,’ urges residents to flee
50 Satkhira villages flooded as water of rivers increases
Khaleda Zia too responsible for Aug 21 grenade attack: Hasan
Most Read News
Academic pressure under the ‘new normal’
Bus, private car collision leaves six dead in Mymensingh
Stay active while on vacation
COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 46 more deaths
Sculptor Mrinal Haque no more
Hasina's wish to visit father's house a memory now
Faridpur BCL leader held for money laundering
Coronavirus pandemic could be over in 2 yrs: WHO
Increase of per capita income and income inequality in Bangladesh
‘Drug dealer’ held with Yaba tablets in Mymensingh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft