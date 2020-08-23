Tourism sites in Chattogram reopen after five months  



Children enjoying different rides at Kazir Deuri Children Park in Chattogram. After five months of closure due to coronavirus pandemic, the tourist spots in the port city reopened on Saturday. photo : Observer

Deputy Commissioner Elias Hossain said that all the tourist spots including Chattagram Zoo, Foy's Lake and Patenga beach have been opened for public on 16 conditions over maintaining health guidelines and social distance.









The district administration said the recreation centers were shut from March 18 this year to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus.

The Deputy Commissioner said the decision of reopening tourist spots was taken at a meeting of Chattogram District Committee on Coronavirus Prevention.

The last meeting of the committee was held at the conference room of the deputy commissioner on Wednesday.

