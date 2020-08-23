Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 August, 2020, 11:42 AM
latest Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive      
Home Back Page

Children over 12 should follow same mask rules as adults: WHO

Published : Sunday, 23 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

GENEVA, Aug 22: The World Health Organization on Friday recommended that children over 12 should wear masks in the same contexts as adults in the bid to rein in the COVID-19 pandemic. The UN health agency, in cooperation with UNICEF, published fresh guidance Friday on when it is appropriate for children to wear masks to impede the spread of the coronavirus crisis.
The two UN agencies had convened a group of experts to review the limited data available on children's contribution to the spread of COVID-19, as well as on the benefits of mask-wearing by children.
Based on those findings, as well as considerations surrounding children's developmental needs, they said the advice varied in different age groups.
WHO thus recommends that "children aged 12 and over should wear a mask under the same conditions as adults, in particular when they cannot guarantee at least a one-metre distance from others and there is widespread transmission in the area."
The document acknowledged that much remains unknown about to what degree children contribute to the spread of the novel coronavirus.




But it said that while there is some limited evidence that young children may have lower susceptibility to infection compared to adults, data indicated that teenagers "may play a more active role in transmission than younger children". The UN agencies said that children under five should not wear a mask.
"This is based on the safety and overall interest of the child and the capacity to appropriately use a mask with minimal assistance," they said.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tourism sites in Chattogram reopen after five months  
Children over 12 should follow same mask rules as adults: WHO
Flood situation improves slightly
BNP dismisses PM's remarks on Khaleda
3 UNSC members oppose US push for Iran sanctions
Extra judicial killings not acceptable
Bus owners press for pre-Covid fare, waiver of passenger limits
Project director for Matarbari Deep Sea Port appointed


Latest News
Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive
Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings
World COVID-19 deaths top 800,000 as nations ramp up measures
TikTok launches legal action against Trump over ban
Mbappe ready to make history with PSG
'Unofficial' world's oldest man dies in South Africa
California governor calls wildfires ‘deadly moment,’ urges residents to flee
50 Satkhira villages flooded as water of rivers increases
Khaleda Zia too responsible for Aug 21 grenade attack: Hasan
Alexei Navalny arrives in Germany for treatment
Most Read News
Academic pressure under the ‘new normal’
Bus, private car collision leaves six dead in Mymensingh
Stay active while on vacation
COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 46 more deaths
Sculptor Mrinal Haque no more
Hasina's wish to visit father's house a memory now
Faridpur BCL leader held for money laundering
Coronavirus pandemic could be over in 2 yrs: WHO
Increase of per capita income and income inequality in Bangladesh
‘Drug dealer’ held with Yaba tablets in Mymensingh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft