Sunday, 23 August, 2020, 11:42 AM
Flood situation improves slightly

Published : Sunday, 23 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

Despite incessant rainfall on Friday, water level in the country's most rivers dropped except the Jamuna and the rivers of the upper Meghna basin in the north-eastern region.
The water level in the Jamuna River showed both rising and falling trends. It declined at Sirajganj while rose at Kazipur in the same district and remained steady at Sariakandi in Bogura.
According to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre the water level will continue to rise for the next 24 hours.
Water level in the rivers of the south-western and south-central coastal region will also continue to rise due to medium to heavy rainfall.
According to the FFWC, overall flood situation across the country remained steady.
The FFWC said in its forecast that the water level in the Brahmaputra-Jamuna and the Ganges-Padma rivers is in steady state which may remain unchanged for the next 24 hours.
Flood situation in the low-lying areas of Manikganj, Rajbari and Faridpur districts would also remain steady for the next 24 hours.
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department forecasted medium to heavy rainfall in the country's south-western and south-central coastal regions and said that the flood situation in those regions may remain steady during this period.
The Met office also forecasted light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at most places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions and many places over Rangpur division.
The FFWC also said in its forecast for the next 10 days that the Ganges-Padma River may steadily rise. Water level at Goalondo in Rajbari, Bhagyakul at Munshiganj and Sureshwar at Shariatpur will continue to rise.
Water level in the rivers around Dhaka city may rise further while water in the Shitalakhya in Narayanganj, Turag at Mirpur and Dhaleshwari at Rekabi Bazar may remain steady, it added.
According to the FFWC and BWDB, water level in many of the rivers including Mohananda, Ganges and Padma in the Ganges basin remained steady in the last 24 hours after rising for the last couple of previous days.
BWDB Superintending Engineer Mukhlesur Rahman said water level in the Ganges increased at Pankha in Chapainawabganj and Rajshahi while declined at Hardinge Bridge and remained stable at Talbaria.


