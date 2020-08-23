BNP dismisses PM's remarks on Khaleda





In a statement, party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the Prime Minister and other ruling party leaders have now been spiting venom on their party chairperson Khaleda Zia over the August-21 incident though no one made any comment about her involvement in the incident in the past.

"Pointing at the BNP chairperson, the Prime Minister yesterday (Friday) said you wanted to kill me. She also made some fabricated and baseless remarks about Begum Zia that are unbecoming and completely politically motivated," he said.

Fakhrul said, "We strongly condemn and protest the reckless, irresponsible, fabricated and untrue statement of the Prime Minister regarding BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia."

Hearing the news of that sudden attack in 2004, he said then Prime Minister Khaleda Zia became very upset and stunned, and she promptly enquired about the casualties.

The BNP leader said Khaleda visited Awami League leader Ivy Rahman and then opposition leader's security adviser General Tarique Ahmed Siddique at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka. -UNB















BNP on Saturday termed 'irresponsible, fabricated and politically motivated' Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's comment that Khaleda Zia tried to kill her through the August-21 grenade attack.In a statement, party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the Prime Minister and other ruling party leaders have now been spiting venom on their party chairperson Khaleda Zia over the August-21 incident though no one made any comment about her involvement in the incident in the past."Pointing at the BNP chairperson, the Prime Minister yesterday (Friday) said you wanted to kill me. She also made some fabricated and baseless remarks about Begum Zia that are unbecoming and completely politically motivated," he said.Fakhrul said, "We strongly condemn and protest the reckless, irresponsible, fabricated and untrue statement of the Prime Minister regarding BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia."Hearing the news of that sudden attack in 2004, he said then Prime Minister Khaleda Zia became very upset and stunned, and she promptly enquired about the casualties.The BNP leader said Khaleda visited Awami League leader Ivy Rahman and then opposition leader's security adviser General Tarique Ahmed Siddique at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka. -UNB