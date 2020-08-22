Video
Saturday, 22 August, 2020, 5:27 AM
BNP to decide on contesting five by-election soon

Published : Saturday, 22 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Walid Khan

The BNP is yet to formally announce if the party is going to contest Dhaka-5, Dhaka-18, Pabna-4, Naogaon-6 and Sirajganj-1 by-polls. However, BNP policymakers have said that the party has taken preparations to participate in the by elections.
Mentioning that BNP will participate in the parliamentary seats of Dhaka, some of the policymakers said that discussions are underway to participate in the seats outside Dhaka. They said a decision to participate in the Pabna-4, Naogaon-6 and Sirajganj-1 constituencies would be taken soon.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told the Daily Observer, "We have not taken any decision about the upcoming by-pools to the five constituencies."
When asked why BNP has delayed in taking the decision to participate in the by elections, Fakhrul said, the ruling party has usurped power through manipulate election, they
    have used the general election to stay in power.
The present government is not interested in giving back democracy to the people of the country said Mirza Fakhrul and added, "Nevertheless, we will continue our movement to bring back democracy in a democratic way."
BNP Secretary General also said beside this we are considering current pandemic and health safety of the people.   
According to Election Commission officials, the EC is likely to announce the schedules for Dhaka-18 and Pabna-4 by-polls by the end of this month as there is a constitutional obligation to hold the elections by September 24.




The source told journalists that the EC has planned to hold a meeting within August 24 to set polling dates of by-polls.
One BNP policymaker said, "Two seats at the north-south entrances to Dhaka are politically important. It would not be right for the Awami League to give up these two seats without contest."
He also said organisational activities have come to a standstill during the coronavirus pandemic period. The electoral ambience may give momentum to our political movement.
The Dhaka-5 constituency fell vacant following the death of Habibur Rahman Mollah on May 6. The Dhaka-18 parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of Shahara Khatun, a former home minister, on July 9. The Pabna-4 constituency fell vacant due to the death of Shamsur Rahman Sherif on April 2. The Sirajganj-1 constituency fell vacant following the death of Mohammed Nasim, a former health minister, June 13 and the Naogaon-6 constituency fell vacant following the death of M Israfil Alam on July 27.



