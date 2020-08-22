Faridpur BCL leader held for money laundering

Police arrested a local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student wing of ruling Awami League, from Uttara area of the capital on Friday in a money laundering case.

The arrestee was identified as Nishan Mahmud Shamim, president of BCL

Faridpur unit and son of Kamal Munsi.

Nishan was arrested as he is one of the accused in a case filed for laundering Tk 2,000 crore against AL general secretary of Kafrul unit Barkat and his brother Rubel, said Md Alimuzzaman, Superintendent of Faridpur Police.

So far 17 leaders and activists of AL and CBCL of Faridpur unit have been arrested in the case, he said. -UNB























