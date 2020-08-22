Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 August, 2020, 5:27 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Plan for elevated road over Tanguar Haor to connect Sylhet, M’singh

Published : Saturday, 22 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Mohammad Zakaria

The government has undertaken a massive project to construct 13- kilometer- long elevated road over Tanguar haor to connect Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had given the pledge to develop the overall road development and communication at Dharmashala, Tahirpur, Jamalganj and Dirai upazilas in Sunamganj which was neglected for long time.
In this regard, the Local Government and Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry has taken the project titled 'Rural Infrastructure Development in Haor Areas: Sunamganj District' which has already been approved by the Planning Commission, a senior official of the Planning Ministry told the Daily Observer on Tuesday.
"The project is waiting for the approval from the executive committee of the national economic council (ECNEC). We hoped it
    would be placed before it soon," he added.
The Local Government and Engineering Department will implement the project from July 2020 to June 2025.
Planning Minister MA Mannan said that the project will develop long-cherished road network between two nearest districts- Sunamganj and Netrokona.
"Two districts have been located in very close distance, but there is no road connectivity," he added.
The cost of the project estimated at Tk 3,500 crore which will come from the government exchequer.
Once it implemented, people of Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions will be connected with modern road networking system. These are only districts which have no road communication for long.
Around 13.41 kilometres and beautified modern elevated road over to connect Tanguar Haor in Sunamganj with Netrokona.
According to the project proposals, 108.58 km of Upazila Season (Water) Road, 27.21 km of Upazila Submersible Road, 19.20 km of All Season Union Road, 14.89 km of Submersible Village Road and 8.17 km submersible Road infrastructure will be constructed in these areas.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP to decide on contesting five by-election soon
Faridpur BCL leader held for money laundering
Plan for elevated road over Tanguar Haor to connect Sylhet, M’singh
39 C-19 deaths, 2,401 new cases in 24 hours
Drug traders active amid pandemic
Malaysia deports Rayhan Kabir
Corona devastates mental health of many in BD
coronavirus update


Latest News
16th anniv of Aug 21 grenade attack observed
Legal notice sent to govt to compensate families of murdered Jashore juveniles
Maldives extends ban on new Bangladeshi labour recruits
NOAB calls upon govt to stand by newspaper industry
Use COVID lessons to 'do things right' for the future, urges UN chief
Bangladesh envoy to OPCW presents credentials
Korea keen to hold tourism roadshow in Dhaka
Women’s football team’s camp to begin in October
Singer Ferdous Wahid at CMH ICU after his physical condition deteriorates
Aug 21 was a ‘political plot’ to bury BNP leadership: Gayeshwar
Most Read News
Stay active while on vacation
Restaurants need to abide by  tobacco control law
'Sinha was shot within a minute or two'
People like Bangabandhu, Gandhi never die
50 civil society organizations objects TEPCO’s consultancy
BNP planted “poisonous tree of graft” in Bangladesh: PM
Academic pressure under the ‘new normal’
Postmaster General backs down in the midst of public outcry
BR scraps mandatory NID rule for passengers
Subscribers facing hazard at Chandpur Savings office
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft