Plan for elevated road over Tanguar Haor to connect Sylhet, M’singh





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had given the pledge to develop the overall road development and communication at Dharmashala, Tahirpur, Jamalganj and Dirai upazilas in Sunamganj which was neglected for long time.

In this regard, the Local Government and Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry has taken the project titled 'Rural Infrastructure Development in Haor Areas: Sunamganj District' which has already been approved by the Planning Commission, a senior official of the Planning Ministry told the Daily Observer on Tuesday.

"The project is waiting for the approval from the executive committee of the national economic council (ECNEC). We hoped it

would be placed before it soon," he added.

The Local Government and Engineering Department will implement the project from July 2020 to June 2025.

Planning Minister MA Mannan said that the project will develop long-cherished road network between two nearest districts- Sunamganj and Netrokona.

"Two districts have been located in very close distance, but there is no road connectivity," he added.

The cost of the project estimated at Tk 3,500 crore which will come from the government exchequer.

Once it implemented, people of Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions will be connected with modern road networking system. These are only districts which have no road communication for long.

Around 13.41 kilometres and beautified modern elevated road over to connect Tanguar Haor in Sunamganj with Netrokona.

According to the project proposals, 108.58 km of Upazila Season (Water) Road, 27.21 km of Upazila Submersible Road, 19.20 km of All Season Union Road, 14.89 km of Submersible Village Road and 8.17 km submersible Road infrastructure will be constructed in these areas.





















