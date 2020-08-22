



The death rate stands at 1.33 percent. Two thousand four hundred and one (2,401) people have tested positive for Covid-19 during the period.

The total number of positive cases so far in the country stands at 2,90,360 and the current positivity rate is 18.55 percent. The

total positivity rate stands at 20.44 percent, according to the press release.

Among the deceased, 27 were male and 12 were female. One was aged between 21-30 years old, four within 31-40 year- old, four between 41-50, five within 51-60 and 25 were above 60 years old.

Twenty-three of them died in Dhaka, five in Chattogram, three in Khulna, two in Barishal, and one each in Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions. Thirty-six died at different hospitals and the rest at their respective homes.

Bangladesh is currently 16th on the list of worst-affected countries in the world in terms of the number of cases.

The position is one step behind Pakistan and one step ahead of Italy, according to worldometer.info.

A total of 12,843 samples were tested at 86 labs across the country in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 3,624 Covid-19 patients have recovered over the period. The total number of recoveries stands at 1,72,615 and the recovery rate at 59.45 percent.

Since March 18, 1,854 died in Dhaka, 863 in Chattogram, 251 in Rajshahi, 316 in Khulna, 151 in Barishal, 183 in Sylhet, 160 in Rangpur and 83 died in Mymensingh divisions.

Currently, 20,295 people are in isolation while over 53,729 are home and institutionally quarantined in the country.39 C-19 deaths, 2,401 new cases in 24 hours

total positivity rate stands at 20.44 percent, according to the press release.

Among the deceased, 27 were male and 12 were female. One was aged between 21-30 years old, four within 31-40 year- old, four between 41-50, five within 51-60 and 25 were above 60 years old.

Twenty-three of them died in Dhaka, five in Chattogram, three in Khulna, two in Barishal, and one each in Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions. Thirty-six died at different hospitals and the rest at their respective homes.

Bangladesh is currently 16th on the list of worst-affected countries in the world in terms of the number of cases.

The position is one step behind Pakistan and one step ahead of Italy, according to worldometer.info.

A total of 12,843 samples were tested at 86 labs across the country in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 3,624 Covid-19 patients have recovered over the period. The total number of recoveries stands at 1,72,615 and the recovery rate at 59.45 percent.

Since March 18, 1,854 died in Dhaka, 863 in Chattogram, 251 in Rajshahi, 316 in Khulna, 151 in Barishal, 183 in Sylhet, 160 in Rangpur and 83 died in Mymensingh divisions.

Currently, 20,295 people are in isolation while over 53,729 are home and institutionally quarantined in the country.





























Thirty-nine people died of Covid-19 in the country during the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Friday, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 3,861, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).The death rate stands at 1.33 percent. Two thousand four hundred and one (2,401) people have tested positive for Covid-19 during the period.The total number of positive cases so far in the country stands at 2,90,360 and the current positivity rate is 18.55 percent. Thetotal positivity rate stands at 20.44 percent, according to the press release.Among the deceased, 27 were male and 12 were female. One was aged between 21-30 years old, four within 31-40 year- old, four between 41-50, five within 51-60 and 25 were above 60 years old.Twenty-three of them died in Dhaka, five in Chattogram, three in Khulna, two in Barishal, and one each in Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions. Thirty-six died at different hospitals and the rest at their respective homes.Bangladesh is currently 16th on the list of worst-affected countries in the world in terms of the number of cases.The position is one step behind Pakistan and one step ahead of Italy, according to worldometer.info.A total of 12,843 samples were tested at 86 labs across the country in the last 24 hours.Meanwhile, 3,624 Covid-19 patients have recovered over the period. The total number of recoveries stands at 1,72,615 and the recovery rate at 59.45 percent.Since March 18, 1,854 died in Dhaka, 863 in Chattogram, 251 in Rajshahi, 316 in Khulna, 151 in Barishal, 183 in Sylhet, 160 in Rangpur and 83 died in Mymensingh divisions.Currently, 20,295 people are in isolation while over 53,729 are home and institutionally quarantined in the country.39 C-19 deaths, 2,401 new cases in 24 hourstotal positivity rate stands at 20.44 percent, according to the press release.Among the deceased, 27 were male and 12 were female. One was aged between 21-30 years old, four within 31-40 year- old, four between 41-50, five within 51-60 and 25 were above 60 years old.Twenty-three of them died in Dhaka, five in Chattogram, three in Khulna, two in Barishal, and one each in Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions. Thirty-six died at different hospitals and the rest at their respective homes.Bangladesh is currently 16th on the list of worst-affected countries in the world in terms of the number of cases.The position is one step behind Pakistan and one step ahead of Italy, according to worldometer.info.A total of 12,843 samples were tested at 86 labs across the country in the last 24 hours.Meanwhile, 3,624 Covid-19 patients have recovered over the period. The total number of recoveries stands at 1,72,615 and the recovery rate at 59.45 percent.Since March 18, 1,854 died in Dhaka, 863 in Chattogram, 251 in Rajshahi, 316 in Khulna, 151 in Barishal, 183 in Sylhet, 160 in Rangpur and 83 died in Mymensingh divisions.Currently, 20,295 people are in isolation while over 53,729 are home and institutionally quarantined in the country.